A guide to Stage 4 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Ligts event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, especially since it's ending soon, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 4 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact.

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Stage 4 Event Guide

It's important that the event will end in a few days. Players who still haven't finished the event stages will have to pick up the pace to get the rewards. Once the event ends, any rewards that were not unlocked will no longer be claimable.

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. As with most combat events, players must defeat as many enemies as possible before the time limit ends. There are four difficulty levels, with the more difficult ones giving the player higher score multipliers. Players only need to get at least 2,000 points to get the Primogem rewards, with 4,000 points giving the maximum amount of rewards. The levels of the enemies the player will face will depend on the player's Adventurer Level, as well as the difficulty they select.

Additionally, players have access to “Special Lighting”, which are temporary effects that power up the player. These effects charge up in between each wave, so players should make sure to take advantage of the “Special Lighting” whenever it becomes available. Each stage has a different “Special Lighting” effect, so players should build teams to take advantage of said effects. Additionally, players also have access to two Trial Characters, which they can use in their team for the event.

Stage 4 Rewards

2,000 Points 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun Hero's Wit

3,000 Points 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

4,000 Points 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 4 Enemies

Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm

Large Hydro Slime

Large Pyro Slime

Hydro Mimic Boar

Large Electro Slime

Mutant Electro Slime

Stage 4 Trial Characters

Navia

Gorou

Stage 4 Special Lighting: Focused Arc Ray

For 12s after using, when a character obtains an Elemental Shard created by the Crystallize Reaction, all Geo DMG dealt by characters in the party will be increased by 30%. This effect lasts for 6s and may stack up to 6 times.

Stage 4 Team Composition

Based on the Special Lighting effect, as well as the trial characters, players are likely encouraged to run a Crystallize team. Since the enemies consists of Hydro and Electro infused enemies, it is not ideal to bring those elements to complement the team. As such, bring Pyro or Cryo support characters will do better in this Stage. Here is an example team composition for this stage:

Navia (Trial) Main DPS

Gorou (Trial) Support

Bennett Healer/Support

Xiangling Sub-DPS

This is a Free-to-Play friendly team and consists of four-star characters that the player likely already has, as well as the trial characters. The playstyle for this team primarily involves using Gorou's Elemental Burst to empower Navia and allow her to easily gather Elemental Shards. Gorou is there for the Geo Resonance which will empower Navia's attacks. Bennett and Xiangling rate there to apply Pyro on the enemies, which will cause Vaporize and Overload reactions. Not only that, but Pyro Resonance will provide Navia with a 25% ATK bonus as well.

If the player wants to bring Cryo characters for support instead, bringing Layla or Diona as a healer/shielder and Kaeya as the Sub-DPS can work as well.

Alternatively, a more expensive team composition could look like this:

Navia Main DPS

Zhongli Shielder

Bennett Healer/Support

Xiangling Sub-DPS

This team composition is very similar to the free-to-play friendly team, with a slight difference. Other than Zhongli's massive shield, the pulse for the Geo pillars will constantly cause Crystallize reactions, which will empower Navia's Skill DMG. It's also a flexible team composition. Instead of bringing Xiangling, the player can opt to bring Albedo as a sub-DPS, or Gorou for his Support Skills. Having three Geo characters in the team will allow Gorou to give a Geo DMG bonus to Navia via his Skill. If the player does not own Navia, you can also switch them out for other Geo DPS characters, such as Ningguang or Arataki Itou. If you will bring Cryo characters for support instead, Qiqi and Kaeya are good options.

Whatever team you may use, remember to time your huge bursts of damage whenever you use your Special Lighting, as it will increase your Geo Damage. Due to how fast you can kill the enemies in this stage, the player can theoretically use the skill every time it's off-cooldown.

That's all for our guide on Stage 4 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact. We also have guides for Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 if you need them. Otherwise, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.