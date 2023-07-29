Tristan Thompson's brother Dishawn Thompson is not too happy with how the death of his mother Andrea Thompson was used on “The Kardashians.” Dishawn took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 27) writing, “Death for a story line,” Dishawn said according to screengrabs posted by Page Six. “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie.”

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Dishawn Thompson , and 16-year-old Amari Thompson's mom died in January of a heart attack. Kim Kardashian detailed when she found out about Tristan's mom on Thursday's (July 27) episode.

“Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world. So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there,” Kim Kardashian explained on Thursday’s episode.

In a previous episode, Khloe recalled the moment she heard from Tristan about his mother.

“Tristan called me. I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day,” the Good American founder said about his mother. “Andrea is only 53 years old and she leaves behind four boys: Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. And Amari is 16 and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively.”

During that time, Khloe let Tristan and Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, live with her after the NBA player's roof caved in.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloé, 39, said during the finale. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”

Khloe added that what happened to Tristan's home at the time felt like a sign that she could be able to help him during his loss.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” she added in the episode. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

Tristan thanked Khloe and the rest of her family for uplifting him during this difficult time.

“Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”