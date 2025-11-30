There is no bad blood between Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

The friends were rumored to be going through a rift in their friendship when the “Perfect” singer shared that he learned of Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce on the internet like everyone else. In a conversation with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, Sheeran shared he learned of her engagement on Instagram.

Cohen responded by repeating his answer, “Instagram?”

“Yeah,” the singer confirmed.

Cohen was puzzled by Sheeran's answer, asking him if he was sure that he didn't get a heads-up from the “Cruel Summer” singer.

“Like everyone else. You didn't even get a DM in advance?” Cohen asked.

Sheeran replied, “No.”

Sheeran and Swift have been friends for years, and he collaborated on “End Game,” “Run,” “Everything Has Changed,” and more. The “Shape of You” crooner shared that he knows where he and Swift stand so the rumors are unfazed by the rumors.

“I’m not self-conscious about my relationship with her,” Sheeran told Access Hollywood during a new interview.

“We’ve been friends for very, very many years,” he added. “We’re super close and we see each other when we see each other, and when we see each other, we lock back into where we left off.”

“My way of viewing it is like, me and Taylor are mates and I will see her,” he told the outlet.

“And I saw her a week after that happened, so I did that interview and then I saw her and you talk in person,” he said.

The friends were able to catch up on life during a four hour phone conversation according to Sheeran. He added that his lack of having cell phone accessibility, gets in the way of catching up.

“I kind of feel like being in touch with everyone, sort of you lose actual human connection,” he said.

Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating. He had the backyard of his Kansas mansion decorated with flowers after Swift made her appearance on the New Heights podcast that Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the post.

Swift gushed about the magical proposal when she made a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” Swift said of Kelce. “We filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile, behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this [floral scene].”

“He went all out — 10 out of 10,” she added.

Travis also broke his silence on the engagement during a September episode of the New Heights podcast.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he told Jason. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

At this time, a date has not been made public when they choose to get married, but it's rumored that they will tie the knot next summer.