Taylor Swift is going all out for her bridal era.

Swift is gearing up for her wedding to Travis Kelce following his proposal back in August. However, before the singer makes it down the aisle, she is allegedly planning to have a couple of fun-filled weekends with her girlfriends. A source told the US Sun that the “Love Story” crooner wants to have “at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways” to some of her favorite destinations like New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy.

“The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond,” the insider shared.

It's rumored that best friend Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid will be at least be two of her bridesmaids and they have been helping the singer plan alongside Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, and Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

“The bridesmaids have been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom,” the source shared. “Their commitment is incredibly solid, and the excitement is massive. It’s a truly fun experience for everyone already involved.”

Swift was at attendance for Gomez's wedding back in September when she married record producer Benny Blanco and she is “constantly brings ideas and suggestions to make it the best experience possible for her best friend, Taylor,” said the source.

Everyone is heavily involved in making sure that Swift has a good time and are “all so excited to support their very close friend, their ‘sister,’ Taylor,” the source adds.

This revelation is a complete 180 from the singer's previous plans for a bachelorette party. During in an interview with Heart Breakfast’s Emma Bunton on Oct. 3, Swift was unclear if she would ever have a bachelorette due to her friends' busy schedules.

“Everyone’s scattered across the world, is the thing,” Swift said. “You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person.”

“I haven't actually even thought about that, like doing a hen do,” Swift added. “This is the first time I’ve thought about that.”

Swift is close friends with Gomez, Hadid, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and more which the singer said, “They’re so fun but so busy.”

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram back in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read alongside photos from Kelce's backyard covered in flowers.

Kelce admitted that he “shed a few tears” when asking Swift to marry him.

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he told Erin Andrews. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”