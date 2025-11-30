While they planned on having a big reveal, WWE real-life couple Naomi and Jimmy Uso have revealed the gender of their baby early.

WWE's Naomi took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that she and Uso are having a baby boy. They canceled their plans to have a gender reveal announcement, but she is dealing with a “complication” that caused the change of plans.

“IT'S A BOY [face holding back tears and blue heart emojis],” she said. “We decided to cancel our gender reveal due to me dealing with a complication. Baby and I are stable, taking it one day at a time. Thank you all for the birthday love, wishes, support, and prayers [face blowing a kiss emoji].”

WWE's Naomi announced her baby with Jimmy Uso earlier this year

In August 2025, Naomi announced her pregnancy on Monday Night RAW, vacating the Women's World Championship in the process.

She had just won it from Iyo Sky a month earlier at Evolution. Naomi was holding the Money in the Bank contract at the time, and she cashed in her contract during a match between the then-champion Sky and Rhea Ripley.

A few weeks later, Naomi would have to defend the Women's World Championship against Ripley and Sky. Two weeks later, she announced her pregnancy and vacated the title after a 36-day reign.

Naomi was riding high and on one of the best runs of her career in 2025. She returned to the company in 2024, and she formed an alliance with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

However, she would eventually turn heel on Cargill, attacking her and causing her to miss months of action. This sparked a feud between them, which culminated at WrestleMania 41. Cargill beat Naomi in a singles match.

This didn't ruin her momentum, though. She beat Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ripley to win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Before her latest reign, Naomi was a two-time Women's World Champion. She had also won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice (once with Sasha Banks and once with Belair).