After beating a group of star-studded babyfaces at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, two of the biggest heels in the company, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul, broke character for a young fan with cancer sitting in the front row.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that as the heel team of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, Paul, and Lesnar stood tall on the entrance ramp with advocate Paul Heyman, the “Beast Incarnate” was talking to a young fan.

Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul broke character after WarGames. All three would interact and shake hands with young fans at ringside. pic.twitter.com/SYMIlF4gun — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is rare, as Lesnar rarely interacts with the crowd. It's unclear what Lesnar said, but Reed and Paul would follow suit, shaking hands and talking with the young fan. Lesnar then approached the other barricade, talking to another young fan.

According to fans online, the first young fan that Lesnar shook hands with has cancer. Earlier in the night, John Cena had talked to a fan, and more than likely, it was the same one.

Others speculated that they were the kids of WWE president Nick Khan, who typically sits in that area ringside. Either way, Lesnar and Paul uncharacteristically broke character for the fans, giving them memories they will remember forever.

Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul teamed up at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the Vision's Breakker and Reed teamed up with Lesnar, Paul, and McIntyre to take on the team of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy).

The heel team won, beating the babyfaces in just over 40 minutes. Lesnar was the last to enter the match, dominating the babyfaces, delivering F-5s to all of them.

Then, when Reigns, the final babyface, came in, Lesnar waited for him in the entranceway. They fought outside of the ring, and Lesnar hit Reigns with an F-5 through the announcer's table.

While the babyface group rallied, they were unable to beat the heel group. A masked Superstar entered the ring, delivering a superkick and stomp to Punk before leaving. This helped Breakker get the pin on Punk.