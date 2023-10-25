Trolls Band Together director Walt Dohrn reunited NSYNC for his film. He now has his sights set on another iconic boy band to reform.

A “Magic” reunion

Justin Timberlake starred in all three Trolls films. His NSYNC bandmates joined him to write the song “Better Place” for the soundtrack. This was the band's first song in two decades.

The power of Trolls is clearly able to bring people together. In an interview with CinePOP, Dohrn and producer Gina Shay discussed other possible reunion candidates. “Well, there was a young person that we talked to that said, ‘Get One Direction back together,' so I'll see what works,” Dohrn said.

One Direction was a popular boy band from 2010-2016. The band consisted of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik (who left in 2015). As a group, they released five studio albums and embarked on four headlining tours. Each member has gone on to make solo music and embark on other ventures. Styles, for example, is one of the hottest acts in music. He has also starred in films such as My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling.

Trolls Band Together is the third film in the successful series. The first film made $343 million worldwide. The sequel, however, was hampered by the pandemic. It grossed just $48 million and was released in April 2020. Band Together is hoping to get the Universal series back on track. It's off to a good start. The film opened in Denmark and other international markets on October 12 — over a month before the domestic release — and has made $13.8 million.

Trolls Band Together will be released on November 17.