The crime drama is off to a promising start.

HBO should be happy. The new True Detective: Night Country, had a big debut.

Warner Bros. Discovery states about two million viewers caught the crime drama across Max and linear telecast, Deadline reports.

As for what the new series is about, the logline reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

As for the debut, it's already sparking some questions. Like, why did eight men vanish in Alaska?

Variety discussed several theories, such as an alien, ghosts, and group hypnosis. Who knows…

Regarding viewership, series' can sometimes rack up the numbers as a season progresses. Take, for example, The White Lotus and Euphoria Season Two. They saw roughly 15.5 million and 19.5 million viewers per episode as the season went on. The White Lotus Season 2 debuted to 1.5 million viewers, and Euphoria brought in 2.4 million for Season 2's debut.

True Detective took the top spot for streaming before the premiere of Night Country.

It's a stellar cast this season. Along with Foster and Reis, included in it are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes.

True Detective: Night Country is off to a promising start, and it will be interesting to see where it goes from here.