Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had well-documented issues with concussions this season. He was officially diagnosed with two concussions while suffering a potential third late in the season.

With the season over, Tagovailoa has opened up about his experiences. He spoke with USA Today and gave major praise to the Dolphins medical team for their handling of the situation.

“For concussion protocol, I think the team did me the biggest service throughout that,” Tagovailoa said. “They never allowed me to go through protocol normally until the season was done.”

The Dolphins quarterback revealed the team didn’t allow him to properly go through concussion protocol until the season ended. Tagovailoa went into the protocol after facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. He didn’t clear protocol until early February.

“So that’s why it might have seemed like it took forever, but they were just protecting me from myself. And me and my family are very thankful to the Dolphins,” Tagovailoa told USA Today.

Speculation ran rampant that Tagovailoa could retire from football due to these concussions. However, the Dolphins quarterback says his plan is to play in 2023.

“I think I’ve had all the information that I need to move forward with the decision that I made with me and my wife and my family,” he told Yahoo Sports recently. “It’s football. It’s a physical sport.”

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins began the season on a high note, concussion issues aside. Miami got off to a 8-3 start before falling off near the end of the season, finishing 9-8 to end the 2022 season.