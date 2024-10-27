Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is anticipated to participate in Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, despite being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

This news significantly boosts the Dolphins, who welcome back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from concussion protocol. Tagovailoa, sidelined since a September 12th game against the Buffalo Bills due to a concussion, was activated this week and is set to start Sunday. His return could reignite the dynamic duo with Hill, who expressed deep emotion about reconnecting with his quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill to return to action for Dolphins Sunday

Visibly moved during a recent practice, Hill shared his excitement about Tagovailoa’s return. “He looked great. Felt like old times,” Hill remarked. “Me and him connected on a few deep shots today, and that kind of got me feeling good today. I missed that and I missed him. I told him I've got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. S— was so beautiful, that s— almost made me cry today like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice.”

The Dolphins have struggled significantly in Tagovailoa's absence, going 1-3 over four games. The offense notably plummeted in efficiency, ranking last in scoring and near the bottom in several other categories during that span. Hill’s output also dipped, with projections suggesting he could finish with his lowest receiving yard total since his rookie year if the trend continues.

Hill's expected participation on Sunday is crucial as Miami looks to turn around its fortunes and improve its offensive production. With Tagovailoa back at the helm, the Dolphins aim to reestablish themselves as a potent offensive unit, and Hill's presence on the field will be vital in achieving that goal.

As the Dolphins prepare for the Cardinals, all eyes will be on this key offensive pair to see if they can recapture the magic that has made them one of the most thrilling combinations in the NFL.