Tulane continues its season in Week 9 when they take on North Texas. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulane-North Texas prediction and pick.

Tulane (5-2) heads to Denton, Texas, to face North Texas in a pivotal AAC showdown this Saturday. Both teams enter with identical 5-2 records, making this matchup crucial for conference standings. The Green Wave, fresh off a 24-10 victory over Rice, have shown resilience and a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Dariah Mensah and running back Makhi Hughes. Tulane’s defense has also been solid, forcing turnovers and applying pressure, which will be essential against North Texas’s high-octane offense.

North Texas (5-2), however, is no slouch, boasting one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, averaging 41.3 points per game. Quarterback Chandler Morris has thrown for over 2,400 yards this season, making the Mean Green a formidable opponent at home. With both teams vying for bowl eligibility and positioning in the AAC race, expect a high-scoring affair filled with explosive plays. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest as each team looks to assert its dominance in the conference.

Here are the Tulane-North Texas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulane-North Texas Odds

Tulane: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

North Texas: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 65.5 (-115)

Under: 65.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tulane vs. North Texas

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-2

Over/Under: 4-3

Head-To-Head: 2-0 SU / 1-1 ATS

Tulane will be looking to secure a crucial road victory against North Texas this weekend, solidifying their position atop the AAC standings. The Green Wave’s balanced offensive attack, led by quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Makhi Hughes, has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Mensah has thrown for 1,408 yards with 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions, showcasing his ability to make smart decisions under pressure. Hughes, with 744 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, provides a potent ground game that can keep the North Texas defense off-balance. This offensive versatility will be key in exploiting a Mean Green defense that has struggled, allowing an average of 35.7 points per game.

Defensively, Tulane has been opportunistic, forcing five turnovers in their recent victory over Rice. This ability to create takeaways could prove crucial against North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris, who has thrown eight interceptions this season despite his impressive yardage totals. The Green Wave’s defensive front, which has accumulated 20 sacks this year, should be able to apply consistent pressure on Morris, potentially forcing him into making costly mistakes. Additionally, Tulane’s experience in tight games and their undefeated conference record (3-0) demonstrate their ability to perform under pressure. With North Texas coming off a high-scoring loss to Memphis, Tulane’s more balanced approach and defensive prowess give them a significant edge in what promises to be a competitive matchup.

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-3

Over/Under: 6-1

Head-To-Head: 0-2 SU / 1-1 ATS

North Texas is primed to pull off a significant upset against Tulane this weekend at DATCU Stadium, leveraging their high-octane offense and home-field advantage. The Mean Green boasts one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, averaging a staggering 528 yards per game, ranking 3rd nationally. Quarterback Chandler Morris has been the catalyst, throwing for 2,424 yards with 23 touchdowns in just seven games. His connection with receiver DT Sheffield, who has 565 yards and nine touchdowns, has been particularly lethal. This aerial assault will pose a significant challenge to Tulane’s defense, which, while solid, hasn’t faced an offense of this caliber in conference play. North Texas’ ability to score quickly and consistently (averaging 41.3 points per game) will put immense pressure on Tulane’s offense to keep pace.

While Tulane’s defense has been opportunistic, forcing turnovers and applying pressure, they may struggle against North Texas’ up-tempo style and diverse offensive schemes. The Mean Green’s home-field advantage at DATCU Stadium, where the atmosphere is expected to be electric, could also play a crucial role. North Texas’ recent high-scoring affair against Memphis, despite the loss, demonstrates their ability to compete in shootouts. If they can limit turnovers and make a few key defensive stops, North Texas has the firepower to outscore Tulane. With both teams vying for conference supremacy, expect North Texas to rise to the occasion and secure a statement victory that could reshape the AAC landscape.

Final Tulane-North Texas Prediction & Pick

This AAC matchup between Tulane and North Texas promises to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams boasting potent offenses. Tulane’s balanced attack, led by quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Makhi Hughes, should find success against North Texas’ porous defense, which ranks 122nd nationally. However, the Mean Green’s explosive offense, averaging 528 yards per game, could keep them within striking distance. North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris has been prolific, throwing for over 2,400 yards this season. While Tulane is favored by 7.5 points and likely to win, North Texas’ ability to score quickly makes covering the spread challenging. Expect a back-and-forth game with plenty of offensive fireworks, but North Texas covers the spread at home.

Final Tulane-North Texas Prediction & Pick: North Texas +7.5 (-110), Over 65.5 (-115)