The Minnesota Twins begin the ALDS on the road as they take on the Houston Astros for game one. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, and they did on the backs of their pitching staff. Minnesota allowed just one run in the two games played, but they scored just five. In the two games, the Twins were led by Carlos Correa in the hit column. He had three hits and an RBI. Royce Lewis was the only home run hitter as he homered twice in game one of their series with Toronto. Sonny Gray, and Pablo Lopez both had great starts in their games. Minnesota's bullpen threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the series, as well. The Twins had some success against the Astros this season, but it was back in the early months when Houston was struggling. Minnesota took four of the six games played against the Astros during the regular season.

The Astros snuck into the first-round bye on the last day of the season this year. Their sweep of the Diamondbacks helped them lock it up. Houston was playing from behind all season after their rough start, but they finished strong. In April, Houston went 14-12, which is very off-brand for them. However, since May 1st, the Astros have a record of 75-59. Despite their injuries this season, and some struggling players, the Astros have managed to win their division, and that is what makes them so scary to play in the playoffs. Houston comes into this series fully rested, and fully healthy. Their lineup and pitching staff are at full strength, and they should cause some problems.

Justin Verlander will get the ball for the Astros. The Twins are undecided, but it would not be shocking to see Joe Ryan take the bump.

Here are the Twins-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Twins-Astros Game 1 Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-162)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Twins vs. Astros Game 1

Time: 4:45 PM ET/1:45 PM PT

TV: FS1

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are undecided on their pitcher (although I think it will be Joe Ryan), but that is okay. Their offense actually has a chance to get something going in this game. Verlander has not been good at Minute Made Park this season. In Houston, Verlander has made six starts, he has allowed opponents to hit .277 off him, he has given up eight home runs, and he has a 4.97 ERA. The Twins should be able to get something going against Verlander in this game. If they can score three or four runs off him, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Verlander has been very good in his return to Houston. He has made 11 starts and is 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA. In those starts, Verlander has accumulated 68 innings pitched, struck out 63, walked 14, and he has a 1.12 WHIP. The Twins are a team that gets carried by their pitching, so Verlander has a chance to have a very good game in this one. Minnesota scored just five runs in the Wild Card game, and they struck out a lot. If Verlander can put together a quality start, the Astros should be able to cover this spread with ease.

What makes the Astros so scary in the playoffs is how healthy they are. They have a full healthy pitching staff, but most importantly, their lineup is healthy. With Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Jose Altuve, the Astros are one of the most dangerous teams in the postseason. If any of those players get hot, Houston is going to be very hard to beat.

Final Twins-Astros Game 1 Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game, and a little bit of a fun series. With game one, I am going to go with my gut and roll with the Astros to cover the spread.

Final Twins-Astros Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+134), Under 8 (-122)