Two games into the season, and the Minnesota Twins are already dealing with injuries to their star players. Royce Lewis was projected to be one of the most important players on the team this season. However, in just his first game of the year, Lewis had to exit their game due to an injury. Fans were immediately worried about the star.
After the game, fans wanted to know about what the status of Lewis was. Unfortunately, he'll be forced to miss time due to his injury. The Twins have officially placed Rocye Lewis on the injured list, per Do-Hyoung Park. Propsect Austin Martin will be called up from the Twins' farm system to replace Lewis for the time being.
“Royce Lewis is expected to head to the IL today, with Austin Martin called up in his place. Further details expected later this morning.”
It seemed like Lewis was headed for a breakout season during Opening Day for the Twins. The third baseman drilled a homer during their first game, giving hope that he would be able to strut his wares. Unfortunately, he came up limping after trying to score on a Carlos Correa hit, and he was helped off the field. Park notes that Lewis' injured list stint could be longer than fans would like to see.
“Lewis was placed on the IL on Saturday with the right quad injury he sustained on Opening Day. In a corresponding move, the Twins' No. 15 prospect, Austin Martin, received his first Major League callup to fill the roster spot. Though immediate details were not given, indications are that Lewis' IL stint will not be brief.”
Twins' injury woes
The Twins have to be one of the unluckiest teams in the league in terms of injuries. Royce Lewis has always shown a lot of promise when he's on the field. He's a productive hitter who's always put his team in a position to score runs in a hurry. However… those times are unfortunately quite rare. He's been sidelined with multiple injuries over the last three years.
Another member of the Twins that's dealt with injury issues is Byron Buxton. When he's healthy, Buxton is one of the most exciting players to watch in the MLB. His defensive ability and offensive prowess should put him on many people's list for top center fielders. However, his health has failed him more often than not over the years.
Add to that Correa's injury problems throughout the last two years, and you have one of the most troubled teams in terms of injuries. The Twins' playoff run last season was in spite of their injuries, if we're being honest.
Twins' outlook for 2024 without Royce Lewis
The Twins will be without Lewis for a significant amount of time this season. In the meantime, the team will rely on Austin Martin and Brooks Lee, two of their top prospects. Both men are also dealing with injuries: Martin dealt with elbow issues, while Lee is still out due to back issues. Still, when they're both healthy, they're the likely options for the Twins without their star.