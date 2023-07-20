The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners are wrapping up a four game series Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Twins have won the last two games of this series after dropping the first one. Minnesota is hitting very well in this series as they have a .307 batting average. Edouard Julien has eight hits in 11 at-bats in three games played this series. Julien, Alex Kiriloff, and Max Kepler have each gone yard twice in the series. On the mound, the Twins have gotten two quality starts from their three starters. Minnesota has walked just five batters in three games while striking out 28. The Twins' bullpen has allowed just three earned runs in eight innings pitched this series.

The Mariners have been struggling at the plate. They are batting just .221 this series and their OBP is below .300. Eugenio Suarez is doing his best as he has three home runs in the three games while Tom Murphy has the other one. On the mound, the Mariners have allowed 16 runs in the past two games. However in 27 innings pitched against Minnesota, they have struck out 40 batters.

Pablo Lopez will start against George Kirby for the final game of this series.

Here are the Twins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Mariners Odds

Minnesota Twins: ML (+102)

Seattle Mariners: ML (-120)

Over: 7 (-124)

Under: 7 (+102)

How To Watch Twins vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports North, Root Sports Northwest

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could win the game

Lopez is having an up and down year. He was an All-Star this season, but the numbers do not necessarily support it. Nonetheless, Lopez has a 4.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and has struck out 145 batters in 116 2/3 innings. The Strikeout numbers are fantastic and that is what he will have to do in this game. Seattle struggles offensively, so Lopez has a good matchup, but he needs to be at his best game. If Lopez can go deep into this game and take pressure off the bullpen, the Twins will win this game and win the series.

As mentioned, the Mariners struggle offensively. Lopez has allowed just 99 hits in his 116 2/3 innings pitched. That gives opponents a .227 batting average off him for the season. The Mariners as a team are batting just .230, which is the fourth worst in the MLB. Seattle has also struck out the second most times in the MLB. Lopez should be able to shut down this offense and limit Seattle to just one or two runs.

Why The Mariners Could win the game

Kirby is one of the better pitchers on the Mariners. In 112 1/3 innings pitched, he has walked just 11 batters while striking out 93. He has some of the best command in baseball, but his strikout numbers are a little bit down. His lack of strikeouts does get him in trouble at times, and we saw that in his first start after the All-Star break. However, if he can spot up on the corners and get the Twins to chase, he should be able to dominate them. Minnesota leads the MLB in strikeouts by a large margin, so Kirby does have a chance to rack up some K's in this one. If Kirby can do that, the Mariners will be able to salvage a series split.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is a fun pitching matchup. Neither offense is very strong and both pitchers are capable of going seven or eight innings if they are on their A game. I expect the Twins to prevail in this one, though. This matchup plays right into Lopez's hands and he should be able to be the better pitcher in this game.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Twins (+102), Over 7 (-124)