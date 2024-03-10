The Minnesota Twins are defending AL Central champions and poised for another successful season with power hitting shortstop Carlos Correa back in the fold. Recently Correa spoke out on potential deals with two venerable MLB franchises that did not come to fruition during a spring training season that has piqued the interest of Minnesota fans everywhere.
Recently Correa also had a spring training admission that could set him up for a bounce-back season. The Twins' 2024 spring training schedule got an update that is important to heed for Twins fans itching to watch more baseball in the coming days.
As the countdown continues to opening day, Correa got brutally honest on the recent past and what it means going forward.
‘No Grudges:' Correa Speaks Out
Correa was quoted by Jon Heyman on Twitter about the $665 million in cancelled deals from the Mets and Giants that led him back to the Twin Cities.
He said he doesn't hold any grudges against those two franchises and said the super long term deals he may have signed are not for him now anyway, according to Heyman's post.
Correa was rejected by the Giants over problems with his physical. He was rumored to be heading for the Mets only to end up signing back with the Twins on a much less lucrative deal overall.
https://t.co/z4hGeHNyNi. “I’m a simple guy. I’m a chill guy. I don’t hold grudges.” Carlos Correa tells @nypostsports he holds no hard feelings over Giants and Mets canceling $665M in deals and says he’s very happy in Minnesota and 12/13 year deals aren’t right for him now anyway
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 9, 2024
Twins Continue Spring Training Schedule
The Twins beat the Yankees 10 to 7 in spring training action on Saturday with Byron Buxton and Christian Vazquez notching three hits apiece for the ballclub.
Matt Bowman recorded three strikeouts in one inning of work, giving up one run but still shutting the door on the Yanks as the Twins moved to 6-7 so far in spring training.