Carlos Correa has been one of the best middle infielders in the MLB since he broke through in the big leagues with the Houston Astros in 2015. However, any superstar in professional sports can only perform as well as their health allows them to. Correa, in 2023, suffered a nightmare season after enduring a plethora of injury woes, the worst being the plantar fasciitis in his left foot. As a result, Correa, after a successful inaugural season with the Minnesota Twins in 2022, struggled to the tune of his worst professional season.
Correa's physical condition is certainly a major point of concern. As one would recall, during his foray into free agency in 2022, the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants were so wary of Correa's physical that they refused to sign him to a huge contract. But the Twins shortstop appears to be in a much better place, health-wise, which could end up leading to a major bounce-back campaign for the 29-year old in 2024.
“I've been feeling great. Spending all offseason working out, the rehab process was long but it was all worth it. I feel healthy now, been going through the whole program here in Spring Training, back in game action, I feel great,” Correa told MLB Network's Adnan Virk.
"I feel healthy now… I'm back in game action, I feel great."@Twins shortstop @TeamCJCorrea joins @adnansvirk to share an update on his preparation for the season and insight into his approach at the plate. pic.twitter.com/voCk64Rc6b
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 6, 2024
This is music to Twins fans' ears. After all, they won 87 games and the AL Central division title despite a rough season from Carlos Correa in 2023. How much better will the team be if Correa manages to regain his past form?
In 2023, there clearly was something bothering the Twins shortstop. He soldiered on and played 135 games (580 plate appearances), but it apparent that something was not right in his body. He put up career lows in batting average (.230), on-base percentage (.312), and slugging percentage (.399). His bat, which made him one of the best shortstops in the MLB, deserted him.
All in all, Carlos Correa finished with a career low in WAR as well, with 1.1 (per Fangraphs). Correa hadn't put up fewer than 3 WAR in a full season; so if the Twins shortstop is indeed healthy, then a bounce-back could very well be on the horizon given his track record.