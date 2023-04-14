A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Edouard Julien had quite a night in the Bronx Thursday, as he helped the Minnesota Twins carve out a huge 11-2 victory over the New York Yankees. It’s a game that he will forever remember not only because it’s his first MLB game at Yankee Stadium but it’s also where he got his first two hits in the big leagues. And he did that in a historical style.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Edouard Julien is just the third player since 1961 to record his first two career hits in the MLB (one being a home run) in one inning.

Edouard Julien. First career home run. Oppo. 8-0 Twins. Still the first inning. pic.twitter.com/dNB8Czo63k — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 13, 2023

Edouard Julien was among the Twins tormentors of Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito, who got absolutely lit up by Minnesota in the first inning, Brito allowed seven earned runs on six hits in just 2/3 of an inning before getting pulled from the mound. Julien homered off of Brito to extend the Twins’ lead to 8-0 before Carlos Correa followed that homer with another of his own before the end of the opening frame.

Julien was recently called up by the Twins and he made his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox at home. He went hitless in two at-bats in that contest but was able to come away with a walk. It did not take him long before he finally showed everyone in the big leagues what he can do with his bat, and he’ll look to sustain his momentum when the Twins take on the Yankees again this Friday for the second leg of this three-game series.