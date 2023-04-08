Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Joey Gallo has been on fire to start off his tenure with the Minnesota Twins. However, an unfortunate injury may put an immediate halt to any momentum Gallo had with the Twins.

Gallo left the Twins’ contest against the Houston Astros on Friday. The team’s broadcast booth announced that Gallo was dealing with right side soreness, via Talkin’ Baseball.

The Twins have yet to comment on the severity of Gallo’s injury. However, with the power hitter being removed, Minnesota is sure to provide an update on Gallo’s looming status.

Minnesota went on to defeat the Astros 3-2 in extra innings. Before leaving with his injury, Gallo didn’t record a hit but did draw a walk. When he went down, the Twins replaced him with Nick Gordon, which is noticeable if Gallo is forced to miss extended time.

Their victory over the Astros brought the Twins’ record to 5-2 on the year. A lot of their offensive success has come from the bat of Gallo. The slugger already has three home runs on the year, tied for fourth most in the MLB. His seven RBI is currently the most on the Twins.

Minnesota is serious about making a run to the playoffs this season. When it seemed impossible they re-signed Carlos Correa, affirming their postseason desires. However, their signing of Joey Gallo has gone a bit unnoticed. He may not be as star powered as Correa, but Gallo still has almost 200 home runs over his MLB career.

Gallo is expected to bring some muscle to the Twins’ lineup. His injury now puts those plans in question. Minnesota will now wait to see if they’ll be without Gallo and his power for an extended period of time.