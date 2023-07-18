Sonny Gray's numbers are still very respectable this season, but his recent struggles are hard to ignore. The Minnesota Twins All-Star pitcher allowed five runs against the Seattle Mariners Monday night, losing his second straight start. Gray hasn’t earned a win in a start since April 30.

The issue, once again for Gray, was his untimely walks. He allowed four free passes and hit a batter, all of it blowing up on him in the fourth inning when the Mariners scored four runs, stealing the Twins' 2-0 lead. Gray walked 10 batters in his last three starts and has 14 starts with multiple walks.

“The same thing continues to happen over and over again,” Gray said, via Dan Hayes. “It just gets frustrating because continuously you’re cruising, you’re cruising, and you have one inning where it blows up on you, and it’s just, it just continues to happen over and over, and it’s frustrating. I’ve got to figure it out. I mean, I’ve got to figure that out. I don’t know what that is, but I’ve got to figure it out. If not, then … I don’t know.”

Overall this season Gray has a 3.16 ERA in 19 starts, posting 106 strikeouts and seven quality starts. Gray represented the Twins at the All-Star game last week, his third selection for the game. Gray made his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic, tossing a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

If the Twins want to hold their lead in the division and make some noise in the playoffs, Gray needs to get back into his groove and into the pitcher he's been for much of the season. His walk numbers have always been a concern, but if Sonny Gray can clean it up a bit, the Twins will be in a much better position.