It is interleague baseball as the Minnesota Twins visit the Milwaukee Brewers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Brewers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Twins opened the season winning two of three on the road in Kansas City. They would take a 4-1 and a 5-01 win in the first two games of the series. In the final game of the series, the Royals, and Bobby Witt Jr., dominated. The Royals would score eight runs in the first 1.1 innings off of Bailey Ober. Meanwhile, Witt Jr. would go 3-5 and fall a double short of hitting for the cycle. Fither, Max Kepler missed the game, as did Royce Lewis, as the Twins are dealing with early season injury issues.
Meanwhile, the Brewers come into the game after a sweep of the New York Mets on the road. After game one of the series was postponed to Friday, the Brewers came out hitting on all cylinders. The pitching was solid in the series, as the Brewers held the Mets to just eight runs in the entire series. Further, six of them came in one game. The Brewers also hit well, scoring 14 times in the three games, while hitting .303 on the series. While game two of the series was the closest, it was also the game with the bench-clearing brawl that saw ejections and could result in some suspensions.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Brewers Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -110
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: -106
Over: 8.5 (-112)
Under: 8.5 (-108)
How to Watch Twins vs. Brewers
Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT
TV: ESPN+/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins did not hit Wonderful in the first three games of the year. They scored just nine runs, which is 28th in the majors already. They also hit just .210 at the plate, while having a .316 on-base percentage and a .310 slugging percentage. Royce Lewis did start the season strong, going 2-2 with a home run, but now is on the IL. Byron Buxton was the best player for the Twins over the weekend. He went just 3-10 over the weekend, but with a walk and two doubles, he had a .300 average and a .417 OBP, plus his .917 OPS. Buxton also scored once and drove in three runs.
The only other player to drive in multiple runs in the series was Carlos Correa. Correa went just 3-11 with a walk and a strikeout in the series but did drive in two. He did not score in the series though. The major issue for the Twins over the weekend was not just hitting. They struck out a lot as well. The Twins struck out 30 times in just 100 at-bats. Further, the Twins took 29 at-bats with runners in scoring position. They hit just .172 in the series, with nine strikeouts. Further, they have just three extra-base hits in those situations, which resulted in five of the runs with runners in scoring position.
The Twins pitching was solid over the weekend though. They finished the weekend with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. Both are top 13 marks in the majors. Louie Varland is expected to be on the mound to start this game. He was 4-3 with a 4.63 ERA and a .122 WHIP in 2023. Lifetime, he has made just 15 starts in 22 appearances, coming away with a 5-5 record and a 4.40 ERA. Barland has pitched against just one current member of the Kansas City Royals, which is Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe is 2-3 lifetime off of Varland.
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers hit well in their first series of the year. On the season they are top 15 in the majors in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Jackson Chourio has already been a major part of the lineup. He went 5-112 on the series, with a double and two RBIs. Further, he walked once and stole a base. The best hitting over the weekend was Christian Yelich though. He hit .455 over the weekend with an on-base percentage of .538. Further. Yelich hit a home run, scored three times, drove in two, and stole two bases.
Brice Turang also hit well. He went 5-11 over the weekend, with a double and two runs scored. Tuang did not drive any runs in, but he did steal four bases over the weekend. The major guy driving in runs was Rhys Hoskins. He drove in four turns over the weekend, while going 3-11 with two walks and a home run.
Pitching was also solid for the Brewers over the weekend. They would end up with a 2.67 ERA and a .96 WHIP in the series, both top-five marks in the majors. Jakob Junis is expected to be on the mound for the Brewers in this one. He spent last year with the Giants, making just four starts, but 40 appearances overall. Junis had a 3.87 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 2023. He has had some troubles against players currently on the Twins. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa both have home runs against him, while both are hitting over .440 against Junis.
Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Brewers had a wonderful first series of the season, while the Twins were fairly average. The Brewers got solid pitching performances, and the offense was great. Still, the concern here could be the starter for the Brewers. Jakob Junis is making his first start of the year against a group of players he has struggled with in his career. Still, if he can get through the line-up twice, the Brewers have enough offense to take the win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-106)