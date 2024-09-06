ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The three-game series will begin on Friday night when the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals face off in the Apple TV matchup. The teams played ten games this season, with the Twins winning seven. The Twins are four games back in the American League Central but just 0.5 games up in the wild card thanks to losing six of their past ten games. The Royals are the team that is 0.5 games behind the Twins in the wildcard, but Kansas City has a five-game lead on the Seattle Mariners for the last spot. The Royals have been on an even worse run than the Twins, losing seven of their last ten games. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Royals prediction and pick.

Twins-Royals Projected Starters

Zebby Matthews vs. Cole Ragans

Zebby Matthews is 1-2 with a 7.41 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP.

Matthews faced the Toronto Blue Jays at home in his last start. He pitched 2 innings with 5 strikeouts. He allowed 10 hits, 9 earned runs, and 3 home runs. It was his first poor start since debuting, allowing just five earned runs total over his first three starts.

Matthews is 0-1 on the road with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Cole Ragans is 10-9 with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Ragans' last start was on the road against the Houston Astros. He pitched 5 innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits, 2 walks, and 5 earned runs.

Ragans is 6-5 at home with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +122

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Twins vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins have had the Royals' number so far this season, winning every series including taking two of three to start the season at Kaufmann Stadium. The Twins barely hit better than the Royals over their past ten games, owning a .228 average with a .295 on-base percentage and 3.1 runs/nine. The Royals are batting just .213 with a .282 on-base percentage and 3.6 runs/nine.

Zebby Matthews had his welcome to the MLB moment in his last game when he allowed nine earned runs to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first poor outing since debuting on August 13th against these same Royals. Matthews was lights out in that game, going five innings, and allowing only five hits and two earned runs.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cole Ragans also had a good outing his last time facing the Twins. Ragans pitched against the Twins in the following game after Matthews' debut, going seven innings with just five hits and one earned run.

The Royals have been a much better team at home this season, owning a 42-30 record. It's a far cry from their mark on the road, 34-35. It has been the opposite for the Twins, who have a 39-30 record at home but just a 36-34 mark on the road.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick

Matthews and Ragans had lights-out starts against these same teams just two weeks ago. It has also been a poor string of offensive play for both teams, as neither averages more than 3.6 runs/nine. Your gut feeling may tell you to bet the over after Matthews' blow up in his last start, but take him to rebound in this one and help put this game under.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-115)