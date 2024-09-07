ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams fighting for AL Wild Card spots face as the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Royals prediction and pick.

Twins-Royals Projected Starters

Bailey Ober vs. Alec Marsh

Bailey Ober (12-6) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP

Last Start: Ober went six innings, giving up one hit, three walks, and a home run. He would give up just one run in the game, but take the no-decision as the Twins beat the Blue Jays.

2024 Road Splits: In 14 road starts, Ober is 5-4 with a 4.08 ERA and a .209 opponent batting average.

Alec Marsh (7-8) with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Marsh went five innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would allow three runs and take the loss to the Astros.

2024 Home Splits: Marsh is 4-3 in 11 home games and ten starts. He had a 4.44 ERA and a .255 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -138

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Twins vs. Royals

Time: 7:15 PM ET/ 4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 49 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .238 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs and 60 RBIs while scoring 54 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .248 with a .331 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 52 RBIs while scoring 79 times.

Carlos Santana has been great in the last week. He is hitting just .227 but is getting on base at a .320 rate. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Royce Lewis is also driving in runs. He is hitting .269 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Rounding out the best bats this week. He is hitting .333 in the last week, with a home run, an RBI, and one run scored. The Twins have hit just .214 in the last week, with eight home runs and 20 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current Twins have just 17 career at-bats against Alec Marsh. They have hit .412 against Marsh. Edouard Julien is 3-4 with a home run and an RBI. Further, Trevor Larnach is one for three with a home run and three RBIs. Jose Miranda is also 1-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are tied for eighth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .339 on the year with a .393 on-base percentage. Witt has 30 home runs and 97 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 28 bases and scored 117 times. Meanwhile, Maikel Garcia has been solid this year. He is hitting .239 on the year. He has just seven home runs and 54 RBIs but has scored 83 times this year. Salvador Perez rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .273 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. Perez has 25 home runs, 94 RBIs, and has scored 55 runs on the year.

Tommy Pham has been the best bat in the last week. He is hitting .294 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr is hitting .227 with a .320 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, two RBIs, and three runs scored. The Royals have struggled at the plate in the last week. They are sitting just .170 with four home runs and 13 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Royals have 107 career at-bats against Bailey Ober. They have hit .346 against Ober. Bobby Witt Jr. is 9-16 with a home run and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Salvador Perez is 7-17 with two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs. Finally, Kyle Isbel is 4-10 with a home run and three RBIs.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick

Bailey Ober has been up and down in his recent starts. He has four games giving up two or fewer runs, as the Twins went 4-0 in those games. Meanwhile, in the other two starts, he gave up 12 runs in eight innings, and the Twins lost both games. Meanwhile, Alec Marsh has made two starts since the end of July. He has pitched 9.2 innings, giving up seven runs, with five of them earned, while the Royals have gone 1-1. While the Twins have struggled in the last week, the Royals have been much worse. Take the Twins in this one.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-138)