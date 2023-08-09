The Detroit Tigers look to make it two in a row as they face the Minnesota Twins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Tigers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After winning game one, the Twins were shut down in the second game of the series. The Twins managed just six hits in the game and went 0-7 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez went seven innings for the Tigers, striking out five and giving up just four hits to get his eighth win of the year. Meanwhile, the Tigers had 11 hits in the game, including seven off Sonny Gray. Gray did strike out ten, but it was not enough. In the game, Miguel Cabrera had two hits, to tie him for 20th all-time in hits.

Even with the loss, the Twins maintained their lead in the AL Central. At 60-55, they are still 4.5 games up on the Guardians in the division.

Here are the Twins-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+104)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Twins vs. Tigers

TV: BSNO/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins' offense was shut down last night, and that is nothing abnormal for them. They have struggled at times this year while surging in other games. On the year, the Twins sit 17th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Even with the struggles last night, many Twins are swinging the bat well. Carlos Correa continues to lead the team in RBIs and batting average on the season. In the last week, he is hitting .250 but does have a double and a home run. That has led to him scoring three times and driving in seven runs in the last week.

Matt Wallner is also driving in a lot of runs as of late. In the last seven games, he has seven RBIs with two home runs and a double. He is hitting just .238 but has a .333 on-base percentage as he has also scored four runs. The major contributor on offense has been Ryan Jeffers. While he has played in just five games this month, he is hitting well. He has a .368 batting average on the month with a .400 on-base percentage. This month he has two doubles and hit four home runs. That has led to him driving in nines runs this month and scoring five times.

Winning for the Twins has to start with pitching. While Sonny Gray did get a lot of strikeouts last night, he gave up runs as well, and it resulted in the loss. On the season, they are seventh in the majors in team ERA, second in WHIP, and third in opponent batting average. They are also first in quality starts. On the hill today will be Bailey Ober. Ober is 6-5 on the season with a 3.21 ERA. Last time out he got the no-decision in another Twins win. He went five innings, giving up two runs and a home run as the Twins beat the Diamondbacks 3-2. The Twins are 11-7 when Ober starts the game, and when he gets three runs of support, the Twins are 10-2 in those games.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers scored six runs last night, and in the last 19 games, that is tied for the most runs they have scored in a game. They have scored six runs four times in the last 19 games, but are just 2-2 in those games. That is because their pitching has struggled regularly. They are 21st in team ERA on the season, while sitting tenth in WHIP and 19th in opponent batting average.

Making the start for the Tigers today will be Alex Faedo. He is 2-4 on the season with a 5.80 ERA. After not getting a start in all of June, he made two in July. The first one did not go well, as he went just 3.2 innings and gave up seven runs. The next time around was much better, as Faedo went six inning and have up just one hit in route to his second win of the year.

At the plate, the Tigers sit 29th in runs scored this year, while sitting 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Jake Rogers has been producing a fair amount in the last week for the team. In the last week, he is hitting just .235, but he has two home runs and six RBIs. Rogers also has a double and two runs scored. Zach Short has been hitting well for the Tigers as well and will be looking to keep that going. In the last week, Short is hitting .500 and has driven in five runs. He has done that with the help of two doubles. Short has also stolen a base but has scored just once in the last week.

Scoring has been the main contribution of Kerry Carpenter. In the last week, he is hitting .500 with a home run and two doubles. This has led to two RBIs, but he has scored seven times. Rounding out the hot bats is Andy Ibanez. While he has just one RBI and one run scored, he is hitting .400. The key for the Tigers will be hitting with runners in scoring position. While they have multiple guys getting one base, they are not getting them across the plate as of late.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Twins will most likely send six left-handed batters to the plate today. That is good news for Alex Faedo. He does much better against lefties, with an OPS of .602 for left-handed batters. Meanwhile, while the ERA is high for Faedo, his xERA is just 3.98 this year. This all lines up well for Faedo to have a good day. Bailey Ober was very good to start the year but had not been as good as of late. The issue has been his command. While he does not walk a lot of batters, when his command is off, his hard-hit ball rate skyrockets. That may be an issue again today. Take the underdog in this one.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-126)