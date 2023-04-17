Fans of The Last of Us should be thrilled with a new update regarding the future coming from Craig Mazin — the co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director of HBO‘s series.

Based on the uber-popular 2013 game of the same name, The Last of Us followed Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he escorts Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country in an apocalyptic U.S. The series was a viewership draw — viewership rose 75% as Season 1 went along — and even broke its own viewership record during its season finale drawing 8.2 million viewers.

The first season was such a rousing success that a second season was announced relatively early on in late January. There is a video game equivalent, The Last of Us Part II was released in 2020, so perhaps that will be the basis for the Season 2 plot. However, showrunner Mazin provided some quotes at a recent panel at NAB in Las Vegas that will excite fans. Mazin stated that there is still “quite a bit of story to tell.” He added that “Our plan is to do it not just one more season,” before finishing with “We should be around for a while.”

Video games take a long time to make — after all, The Last of Us Part II came seven years after its predecessor — while HBO and other streamers have perfected the art of quickly turning around a high-quality season relatively soon after the last. So while future seasons of the show may not be straight adaptations from any source material, it opens the door for more fun possibilities that fans haven’t seen yet and breaks the writers free from being chained down to existing storylines.