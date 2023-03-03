Well-known Twitch streamer Kyedae Alixia Shymko, better known as Kyedae, recently shared her cancer and leukemia diagnosis with her fans, prompting messages of support from her community.

Hi everyone,

I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 — kyedae 🇯🇵🐸 (@kyedae) March 3, 2023

In her most recent tweet, Kyedae mentioned that she was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Thanks to the AML, Kyedae said that she would be “starting up treatment very soon.” She apologized that her stream schedule might not be consistent, as she was “not too sure how [her] body will react to the treatment”.

AML, according to an explanation from cancer.gov, is a “type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes a large number of abnormal blood cells.” Normally, the bone marrow creates blood stem cells, which eventually turn into red and white blood cells, as well as platelets. However, when a person has AML, the resulting blood cells and platelets can become unhealthy and abnormal. These are called leukemia cells and can spread throughout the body. This then causes various problems, such as anemia, easy bleeding, tumors, and more.

AML is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. It is also a type of cancer that gets worse quickly if left untreated. As such, it is good that Kyedae’s doctors were able to detect it early. If the cancer is still in its early stages, immediate treatment will definitely help in increasing her chances of recovery.

Soon after posting this tweet, Kyedae’s Twitch community, as well as her friends, were quick to show their support for the streamer. Not only that but various sports teams, as well as Twitch, sent their love and support her way as well.

Sending you all my love and support, I hope the treatments go well and I'm wishing you a healthy recovery Really, truly, sending you all my prayers and wishes — celine (@starsmitten_) March 3, 2023

;w; i'm so sorry kyedae… i know you're going to get through this and beat this, sending you all my love and support — xChocoBars (@xChocoBars) March 3, 2023

Sending love to you and your family, and wishing for the speediest of recoveries. Stay strong Kyedae! ❤️‍🩹 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 3, 2023

Sending over lots of love and wishing you a speedy recovery 💜 — Twitch (@Twitch) March 3, 2023

We will just have to wait and see how the treatment goes. Hopefully, the cancer is still in its early stages, and the treatment will prevent it from getting worse. Should there be updates about her situation, we will be sure to update you. Until then, make sure to keep her in your thoughts and prayers.

That’s all the information we have about Kyedae’s diagnosis. For more gaming news from us, you can also check out our gaming news articles.