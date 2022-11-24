The Buffalo Bills were dealt a brutal blow during their Thanksgiving Day clash against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 when Von Miller was seen getting carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury in the first half. Miller came up lame after tweaking his knee during a play in the second quarter and was immediately taken to the blue medical tent. From there, the Bills star was seen on the back of the injury cart, looking disappointed as he was taken to the locker room.

The injury immediately sparked rage on social media, with many people, including Odell Beckham Jr. voicing their displeasure of the Lions’ use of turf at Ford Field. The Lions use slit film turf on the field, and many believe that was the culprit behind Miller’s injury.

Green Bay Packers star Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury on the same field a couple of weeks ago.

Many NFL players have voiced concerns over the use of turf fields.

Miller was just the latest to go down as a result of turf fields.

Bills fans are in despair right now, hoping for a positive update on Miller, though given how quickly he was ruled out for the game, things don’t bode well right about now.

A massive loss for the Bills and its fans on Thanksgiving.

Someone with plenty of experience playing on Thanksgiving also sent some well wishes in the direction of Miller, as Dez Bryant chimed in on Twitter. Prayers up for Von Miller.