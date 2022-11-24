Published November 24, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills were dealt a brutal blow during their Thanksgiving Day clash against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 when Von Miller was seen getting carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury in the first half. Miller came up lame after tweaking his knee during a play in the second quarter and was immediately taken to the blue medical tent. From there, the Bills star was seen on the back of the injury cart, looking disappointed as he was taken to the locker room.

The injury immediately sparked rage on social media, with many people, including Odell Beckham Jr. voicing their displeasure of the Lions’ use of turf at Ford Field. The Lions use slit film turf on the field, and many believe that was the culprit behind Miller’s injury.

Saw that little jiggle with Miller's leg, usually not good. Also, Ford Field's got the slit film turf. Rashan Gary went down on it a couple weeks ago. https://t.co/Ny1TgTNpAw — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 24, 2022

Green Bay Packers star Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury on the same field a couple of weeks ago.

Slit film turf takes another elite player out of the game, hopefully not a season-ending injury for Von Miller — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 24, 2022

Many NFL players have voiced concerns over the use of turf fields.

Wrote about the grass vs. turf debate; Tracy Walker blames it for his Achilles tear. Reminded me of this photo I took from when Ford Field turf was installed. Here’s the turf laid on concrete, before it’s brushed & 1.75 inches of fill is added https://t.co/SmZMdcVahk via @freeppic.twitter.com/4yNMDnxhkS — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 23, 2022

Miller was just the latest to go down as a result of turf fields.

Watching Von Miller ride off in a cart has absolutely ruined my Thanksgiving. #BillsMafia — Aaron Quinn (@AaronQuinn716) November 24, 2022

Bills fans are in despair right now, hoping for a positive update on Miller, though given how quickly he was ruled out for the game, things don’t bode well right about now.

There’s not enough gravy & egg nog to drown my worries. Von Miller’s body language said a lot coming out of the tent & when he was leaving on the cart#Bills#BillsMafia#GoBillshttps://t.co/3p0XXz7uj2 — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) November 24, 2022

A massive loss for the Bills and its fans on Thanksgiving.

Von Miller 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 24, 2022

Someone with plenty of experience playing on Thanksgiving also sent some well wishes in the direction of Miller, as Dez Bryant chimed in on Twitter. Prayers up for Von Miller.