Published November 23, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has not been quiet regarding trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join the team. On Tuesday, he made his latest pitch to the veteran pass catcher.

During his weekly show on Bleacher Report, The Von Cast, Miller spoke on Beckham. He sounded confident that the Bills would be able to land the highly sought-after receiver.

“He (Odell Beckham Jr.) said he was going to sign at the beginning of December, right in there. So you guys will just have to wait and see. I don’t want to spill no tea or nothing like that. Let him go see the Cowboys, let him go see the Giants. But wait until he sees Bills mafia and what we’re doing here in Buffalo. I think he’s going to be blown away. “

In recent days, Beckham has been linked to several teams around the NFL. Other than the Bills, he has also publicly acknowledged both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Players from both of these franchises have also spoken about Beckham himself.

With a decision likely to be made by Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future, some team will be adding a game-changing type of player.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in last year’s Super Bowl while with the Los Angeles Rams. But this wasn’t before he scored the first touchdown of the game on a big reception.

During his time in the NFL, Beckham has put together a strong resume. But injuries have also impacted him throughout his career. Now fully healthy, he looks to make his return to the field. And Von Miller thinks he should call Buffalo home.