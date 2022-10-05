Twitter reacts to epic fail catch attempt of Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball

For at least one daring baseball fan in the stands of Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, it’s not about how high can you jump but how far will you be willing to sacrifice your own safety for a shot at a multi-million Aaron Judge home run ball. Maybe you don’t have an idea what I am talking about even though you’ve already watched countless replays of Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run against the Rangers.

For one, you might have missed the part where a fan actually jumped off the railing with the hope of taking home the prized baseball memorabilia. But here it is along with the other hilarious reactions on Twitter to that fan who risked his limbs in a failed attempt to catch the ball.

Take your shot at the $2 million Judge home run ball. Wind up with $10,000…in medical bills! pic.twitter.com/GV33dJxrn9

A fan really tried to jump off the railing to grab Aaron Judge’s home run ball in case it fell 😭pic.twitter.com/WLJr5N9q11 — Brian Y (@byysports) October 5, 2022

My guess is the fan tried to jump over the fence hoping the guy would drop the ball like with Judge's 61st so he could grab it. Honestly not a horrible strategy. Spend the night in jail but he gets the ball. — CJ Reo (@BroadwayCJ97) October 5, 2022

Did I see things or did some fan jump from the stands into the pit? https://t.co/YJB5SnnQqc — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) October 5, 2022

It looks like Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball was caught by fans? So… why did that guy jump down around 8-10 feet? — Pithy Quips (@PithyQuips) October 5, 2022

this guy jumping over the wall for #62 made the correct decision that the fans in Toronto were too scared (albeit a bigger jump) to make for #61 pic.twitter.com/KmynPkDV5k — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) October 5, 2022

As pointed out in one of those tweets, it was a bold strategy on the part of the fan — but a smart one, if you disregard the danger he just put himself in. If you knew that there was no way for you to win a jump ball for that home run, the best you can hope for is for the ball to be dropped by whoever it was who had contact with it first in the stands. It actually makes sense — except that it did not work for that fan, who will now be content with the fact that at least he got have his 15 minutes of fame on Twitter after missing out on Aaron Judge’s historic home run ball.