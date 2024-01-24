Tyra Banks turned heads by sitting courtside between two furries during the Knicks-Nets game at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

The game had its fair share of drama with the Knicks mounting a fourth quarter comeback after being down by nine points to start the quarter, and ultimately overtaking the Nets to extend their winning streak to four games against their crosstown rivals.

But it was the fierceness in the courtside seats that seems to have captivated fans for the most part in this one.

No one is quite sure what to make of Banks showing up with her furry friends. Is it performance art? A stunt for a new reality show, America's Next Top Furrie? Or just an unfortunate seat assignment, splurging for front row seats and being sandwiched between two furries?

Tyra Banks has been taught as a model to make it work whatever the situation, so she brought her signature style and glares to this one as well. The viral clip features her checking out the pastel ensemble warn by the pink, purple and baby blue-clad furry seated to her right. Banks gives a look of reluctant acceptance to her seat mate, as the other furry — in a yellow, blue, green and white ensemble — focuses on what's happening on the court.

Both furries have a bit of an Easter color scheme — perhaps that upcoming spring holiday offers a clue here as well? No one is quite sure whether Banks planned to attend the game with a couple of furries or whether it was happenstance.

Furries, as defined by the Safer Schools website, are “people who have an active interest in animal characters with human characteristics.” Further, these particular furries appear to be part of the subculture of Furry Fandom.

Other videos of Tyra Banks reacting to her furries seat mates continue to emerge, even from the Barclays Center jumbotron at one point during the game. The Nets, for their part, are probably just happy to have anyone, furries or otherwise, still willing to splurge for courtside seats to see them — these fans have to be, hands down, the most bizarre subculture in attendance.