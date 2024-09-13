Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has opened up about his recent detainment in Miami, revealing that while he has only been able to watch the footage once, his family can't seem to stop replaying it, per Thespun. Speaking with Taylor Rooks on Thursday Night Football, Hill discussed the impact the incident has had on him and his loved ones, particularly his wife and mother.

“I can’t watch it more than once,” Hill said. “My mom, wife, they probably watched it 100 times.” He went on to share that his mother’s anger grows each time she revisits the footage. “Every time I watch this video, I get madder,” she told him.

Despite the frustration his family feels, Hill is trying to take a more measured approach. “I said, ‘Let’s not get mad. Let’s learn, because the more we get mad, I feel like that’s moving us backwards. It’s all about accountability on both sides,’” he explained.

The incident, which occurred outside Hard Rock Stadium on September 8, has left Hill grappling with the emotional aftermath. “It’s tough, it’s hard,” Hill admitted. “Going through something like that is traumatic, man. It’s embarrassing for my family, my kids, my wife especially — having my wife worry when she’s pregnant.”

Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is expecting a baby girl. The two were married in Texas last November and are eagerly awaiting the birth of their child. Hill acknowledged that the stress of the detainment has been challenging, but he remains focused on keeping his family calm and centered.

The detainment, which is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, saw one officer placed on administrative leave. Hill claims that while he was handcuffed and lying facedown, the officer pinched his neck to provoke a reaction. Hill has since called for the officer’s immediate termination.

Hill Is Determined to Move Forward

Although the situation remains unresolved, Hill has vowed not to let it interfere with his performance on the field. “Football is my sanctuary,” he said. “This is where I pay my bills at. This is where I take care of my family.”

In his first game after the incident, Hill scored an 80-yard touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-17 win, even performing a handcuffs celebration. He received two citations following the traffic stop, one for careless driving and another for a seatbelt violation.

As Hill continues to process the incident, his family remains deeply affected, with his wife and mother repeatedly watching the footage, unable to shake the troubling memory of that day.