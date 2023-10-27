Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to face off in a big-time boxing match on Saturday, October 28. This is a heavy-weight matchup for the ages that has been highly anticipated for several months.

The trash talk has been entertaining, as Fury is one of the best in the business with a mic. He didn't hold back when he was asked about Ngannou's chances on Saturday. The heavyweight champ used a hilarious tennis analogy, comparing himself to tennis star Novak Djokovic, according to ESPN.

“It's like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon Final.” That's a unique way of saying Ngannou doesn't have a chance against him.

Considering it's a boxing match, Tyson Fury is the heavy favorite against Francis Ngannou. In this setting, Fury should be able to use his experience to keep Ngannou at bay. However, what makes this matchup so enticing is the former UFC champ's punching power.

Francis Ngannou arguably has the hardest hitting punch in combat sports. He has true one-punch knockout power. Additionally, he's been training with Mike Tyson, who was well-known for using power punches throughout his career.

Even so, Tyson Fury should feel supremely confident for this fight. Sure, there's a chance Ngannou lands a big punch that puts him to sleep. But his skills in the boxing ring are second to none.

Either way, we'll finally see if Fury's Djokovic comparison rings true on Saturday. With that said, make sure to tune in at 2 pm. Eastern on ESPN+ PPV to catch the fight live.