U2 wrapped up their Sphere residency in Las Vegas earlier this month.
In turn, it feels appropriate to look back at their 2024 shows. The band played their final 15 of 40 shows in 2024 and closed out their first ever concert residency.
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was a celebration of their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. During the shows, the band played the album in full for the first time. That means each show featured performances of the likes of “Zoo Station” and “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).”
And yet, U2 found ways to shake it up. The setlists could have been Achtung Baby and a bunch of hits. But they allowed themselves a chance to change things up during their acoustic set. Some deep cuts like “Party Girl” and “Seconds” made their way into the rotation in 2024 at the Las Vegas venue. The band's cover of Crowded House's “Don't Dream It's Over” were also introduced to fans.
The 5 best moments of U2's 2024 Sphere shows
Below are a list of the 5 best moments from U2's final Sphere shows listed by date.
Honorable mention 3/2/24: Dave Grohl rocks out to final show
Plenty of celebrities went to Las Vegas to see U2's Sphere shows. From Harry Styles to Jason Kelce, all of the stars came out for these shows.
During the final show, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters was seen head-bopping to the band's encore. It's awesome to see a rock icon such as Grohl fanboy to another band.
1/26/24;1/27/24; 2/10/24: “Sweetest Thing” surprise
For three shows, U2 broke out “Sweetest Thing” during their acoustic turntable set. This began on January 26, and they would play it at two more shows during this segment of the show.
However, the biggest surprise wasn't that U2 played the song, it's how Bono sang it. He sang the high notes in full falsetto, which was a pleasant surprise after their 2017 performance of it.
1/31/24: The Clash tribute
After playing “Two Hearts Beat As One,” a deep cut from U2's War album, twice in 2023, the band brought it back to the setlist one last time. On January 31, 2024, U2 played the song for a third and final time during the residency.
During the performance, Bono introduced a snippet of the Clash's “Rock the Casbah.” It's one of the most unique snippets heard during the band's residency. Granted, Bono began forgetting the words, acknowledging this during the performance, which made it even funnier.
Considering how much the Clash inspired U2 — their latest single, “Atomic City,” sounds like “London Calling” — this was an appropriate tribute to their idols.
After “Two Hearts,” the band kicked into a performance of “Seconds.” Similarly, the song was played just once in 2023 on November 3.
However, the second performance was a lot tighter than the first.
2/18/24: Bram van den Berg dons Adam Clayton's mustache
After U2's holiday break, bassist Adam Clayton began sporting a mustache. Fill-in drummer Bram van den Berg decided to have some fun with this.
Members of the audience were handing out fake mustaches to wear in honor of Clayton. The message was somehow relayed to van den Berg, who joined in and wore a bushy mustache during “Mysterious Ways.”
2/18/24: Bringing “Peace on Earth” to the Sphere
On February 18, U2 shocked their fans by playing “Peace on Earth.” This was the first time that the band played the song in two decades (and fourth overall performance). The “Elevation” tour was the last time the band played it.
Bono and The Edge played an acoustic rendition that was poignant. The song was featured on Songs of Surrender, an album made up of 40 rearranged songs from U2's back catalog. The Edge played a solo version of the song. This was much better.
Closing 40th show with “40”
In the '80s, “40” was U2's signature concert closer. As the final two Sphere shows approached, rumors that Larry Mullen Jr., the band's drummer, would appear on stage circulated. He missed the residency due to health issues.
And while he didn't join the band on stage — he was in attendance of the penultimate show — the band knew how to go out with a bang.
After playing their standard encore, U2 played “40.” This was the first time the band had played it since 2016.
“It's been 40 days and 40 nights in the desert,” Bono said, teasing the song. “What's a fellow of the Messianic complex going to do?”
The creatures on the screens turned different colors from purple to green. It was a beautiful sight as U2 played one of their most iconic songs. They then left the stage for the final time during their Sphere residency.