U2 fill-in drummer Bram van den Berg donned an Adam Clayton-like mustache during their recent Sphere show.

When U2 returned from their holiday break during their Sphere residency, a notable change was Adam Clayton‘s mustache. The new look took the fandom by storm. Even Bram van den Berg joined in on the craze.

Adam Clayton mustache flash mob

Before the February 18 Sphere show, some of U2's fans wanted to pay homage to Clayton's mustache. Fake mustaches were handed out ahead of the show by the likes of @atu2comSherry on X.

Whether it was from Sherry or of his own volition, van den Berg was seen donning a fake mustache during the show. Fans caught him wearing a big mustache during “Mysterious Ways.” It was a fun moment that showed the band's attentiveness to their fandom.

Bram van den Berg is filling in for Larry Mullen Jr. during the U2 concert residency. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton have rarely done shows with a man down. That said, the Krezip drummer has done a fine job filling the large shoes left behind by Mullen.

Krezip was first formed in 1997. Van den Berg joined the group in 2004 and remained with them until 2009. The band reformed a decade later and he has been with them since.

U2 is playing their first concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Their shows, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, commemorate their 1991 album Achtung Baby. These shows mark the first time the band has ever played the album in its entirety during live concerts.

The band has just four shows remaining on their Sphere residency itinerary. U2 commenced their residency on September 29, 2023, and will play a total of 40 shows during this slate.