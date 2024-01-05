U2 will leave big shoes to fill at the Sphere, but Ed Sheeran could fill them.

There wasn’t a better band to open the Sphere than U2. They opened the new high-tech Las Vegas venue on September 29 and have played 25 shows. But with only 15 shows left to go, it’s time to be looking at who’s next. My pitch? Ed Sheeran.

Now, before you stop reading, think about it. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are two logical artists that come to mind, but both have their own baggage that will be touched on later.

The “Mathematics” tour will wind down in late 2024. After that, Sheeran will likely want to take a break from live performances. Should the money and logistics match his desires, I think the Sphere should be home to his show.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

U2’s first-ever concert residency is at the Sphere. The residency, properly titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, celebrates their 1991 album, Achtung Baby.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and fill-in drummer Bram van den Berg are playing the shows. Larry Mullen Jr., U2’s drummer, is sitting out for these shows due to health issues.

The band was a natural fit for the Sphere. After all, U2 has always innovated what a live performance is. Whether it was their high-tech “ZooTV” tour, which featured dozens of TVs on the stage, or the “Innocence + Experience” tour that utilized a giant LED screen, they have done it all. The Sphere was uncharted territory that they were free to explore.

And it works. U2’s Achtung Baby features songs like “The Fly,” “Zoo Station,” and “Until the End of the World” that lend themselves to mind-bending visuals.

Even if you’re not a U2 fan, you’ve probably seen some of the videos online. The Sphere is something that has to be seen with your own eyes to be believed. Sitting there and watching the sky collapse or looking out at the desert was more immersive than any VR headset.

Plus, the music is great.

Whoever comes next has to bring it. U2 is playing arguably their strongest album in full on top of the promise of amazing visuals. And that brings me back to Ed Sheeran. But there are some key reasons why he’s a natural fit for the venue.

The Sphere is the attraction, not the artist

The biggest hump for a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé performing at the Sphere is letting go of your ego. Yes, both Swift and Beyoncé embarked on blockbuster tours in 2023, but can their egos accept that people are coming to see the venue and not them? Sure, U2’s music is great, but they tour stadiums every few years. It was the unknown promise that the Sphere as a venue had.

For Swift and Beyoncé, who both feature several dancers on top of musicians on stage, the Sphere is a logistical challenge to conquer. Where do you fit a dozen dancers without closing off more of the floor? Money talks, and you’ll want to maximize profits from the GA standing room as much as possible.

You also have to bring your A-game with the visuals. For U2’s shows, the backdrops range from desert landscapes to code-breaking software. The show opens with the screen slowly breaking apart like a bomb about to explode.

During Sheeran’s “Mathematics” tour gigs, he’s already used to being a cog in the machine. What surrounds Sheeran during these shows are four large pillars, each with a video screen, as he stands on a tiny round stage. He does get rotated around a bit like a record, but the paraphernalia and stage setup is overwhelming.

Truthfully, it’s hard to ignore the stage’s similarities to U2’s “360” tour stage from the early 2010s. That only furthers the case for Sheeran to follow U2’s footsteps.

Despite this, Sheeran still finds a way to connect to audiences. It’s remarkable because, for most in the stadium, Sheeran is merely a spec in their vision.

A visual show

Sheeran’s “Mathematics” tour is still a visual show. Looking at what he did with “American Town” during late 2023 gigs is something that could be done at the Sphere. Animated leaves fall as a tree and clouds are shown on the screens.

“Overpass Graffiti” is another Sphere-worthy song as it is. The vibrancy of the colors sprawling the screens is already akin to some of U2’s visuals.

When it was time to slow down the show with songs like “Afterglow,” “Photograph” and “Perfect,” the visuals were relatively simple. It gives the audience a breather and a chance for the all-important phone candle moment.

Visuals aside, Ed Sheeran is also a great show for the music. He has an abundance of hits to play, and his loop pedal gimmick makes him even more worth the price of admission.

Maybe Sheeran’s music doesn’t do it for you. But you can’t deny that “Castle on the Hill” with sprawling fields from the countryside wouldn’t be a cool backdrop.

What comes next

We will see who follows U2 at the Sphere. They are gigantic shoes to fill, but the right artists definitely can do so. Phish will play some shows in April, but I’m talking about the next blockbuster residency.

Ed Sheeran may not be the first artist that comes to mind. Heck, for non-Sheerios, he may not even be in the first 10. But he checks all of the boxes.

The Sphere requires an artist with enough of a back catalog to fill an entire show. They also want an artist/band that doesn’t take up a lot of space on their own. Sheeran plays a huge stadium show on the “Mathematics” tour, but it doesn’t take away from him.

During one of U2’s shows at the Sphere, Sheeran was seen bopping. Perhaps he was already scouting out the high-tech venue and imagining the type of show he could put on there.