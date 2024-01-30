Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII going down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sports Illustrated has unveiled its latest cover. Filled with the top NFL  and other pop culture icons, U2's Bono is seen on the cover as his Sphere residency continues. He is seen interacting with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Bono makes Sports Illustrated

The Edge and Bono in front of Sphere with U2:UV logo.

On the latest cover of Sports Illustrated, they snuck Bono on the cover. Right above Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Bono can be seen with a football in one hand and a volleyball in the other. It appears he is attempting to hand Jalen Hurts the volleyball, to which he is rejecting him. Behind Hurts, the Sphere is seen. It features the Lombardi Trophy, the trophy that the teams in the Super Bowl are vying for.

This was a clever way of fusing pop culture and the NFL together. Currently, Bono is playing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas with U2. It will continue until March 2, with a show the night before the Super Bowl on February 10.

RECOMMENDED
Kelly Clarkson, The Edge and Bono of U2, and The Kelly Clarkson Show logo.
Kelly Clarkson performs amazing cover of major U2 hit

Andrew Korpan ·

U2 Sweetest Thing album cover and Bono with MSG Sphere background.
U2's sweet surprise setlist change at first Sphere shows after break

Andrew Korpan ·

U2 Bono with Crowded House Don't Dream It's Over cover with Sphere background.
U2 pay heartwarming tribute to Crowded House at Sphere gigs

Andrew Korpan ·

The residency, properly titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, commenced on September 29, 2023. U2 was the inaugural band to play at the new Las Vegas venue. During the show, the band plays their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the first time.

Bono is also fresh off of the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, in 2022. He would then go solo for a beat, performing on the “Stories of Surrender” tour that visited theaters around the globe.

Before the Super Bowl, U2 will also be seen at the Grammys. They were recently penciled in as a performing act at the show. A performance from the Sphere will be shown during the broadcast.