U2 lead singer Bono is seen on the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl cover with Jalen Hurts.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII going down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sports Illustrated has unveiled its latest cover. Filled with the top NFL and other pop culture icons, U2's Bono is seen on the cover as his Sphere residency continues. He is seen interacting with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Bono makes Sports Illustrated

On the latest cover of Sports Illustrated, they snuck Bono on the cover. Right above Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Bono can be seen with a football in one hand and a volleyball in the other. It appears he is attempting to hand Jalen Hurts the volleyball, to which he is rejecting him. Behind Hurts, the Sphere is seen. It features the Lombardi Trophy, the trophy that the teams in the Super Bowl are vying for.

The NFL and Las Vegas have been flirting for decades. @SteveRushin’s toast to the happy couple as the Strip prepares for its first #SuperBowl https://t.co/yaE0Zu0iBn pic.twitter.com/c1KjEbPeIK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2024

This was a clever way of fusing pop culture and the NFL together. Currently, Bono is playing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas with U2. It will continue until March 2, with a show the night before the Super Bowl on February 10.

The residency, properly titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, commenced on September 29, 2023. U2 was the inaugural band to play at the new Las Vegas venue. During the show, the band plays their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the first time.

Bono is also fresh off of the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, in 2022. He would then go solo for a beat, performing on the “Stories of Surrender” tour that visited theaters around the globe.

Before the Super Bowl, U2 will also be seen at the Grammys. They were recently penciled in as a performing act at the show. A performance from the Sphere will be shown during the broadcast.