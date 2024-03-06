U2 commemorated their 40-night stay in Las Vegas at their Sphere with a video of the final performance of “Beautiful Day.”
A “Beautiful [Day]” tribute
The new video was dropped on the band's YouTube channel. It picks up at the end of the song's middle eight ahead of the final chorus. The band closed out the song with a snippet of the band's song “Gloria.”
Fan interviews are interweaved between shots of U2's Sphere concerts. They gave overwhelmingly positive responses and the band received a lot of appreciation from their fans.
As the song comes to an end, Bono takes time to acknowledge the crowd. “We know a lot of you traveled a great distance to get us to our destination, so thank you for all the trouble getting here,” he said. “Thank you to all the people who looked after us in Las Vegas, incredibly hard-working people, thank you to our own crew, thank you to Joe O[‘Herlihy], Willie Williams running the show, Smasher running the TV, s**t, I don't even know where to start with the names.
“Morleigh [Steinberg] for a start, Gavin Friday for a start. We really appreciate this and it is a beautiful life,” he concluded.
The video ends with an exterior shot of the Sphere with a thank you message from the band. It's in the style of the visuals for “The Fly” during the show.
After “Beautiful Day,” the band surprised fans with a rendition of “40.” This was the first time the band played their signature concert-closer since 2016.
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was the first concert residency from the band. It commenced on September 29, 2023, and ran for 40 nights through March 2, 2024.