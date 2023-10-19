U2 members Bono and The Edge have made a huge career decision amid their Sphere residency.

The Clarence Hotel

The Irish Times is reporting that Bono and The Edge are selling the Clarence Hotel. The U2 members and their business partner Paddy McKillen Sr. sold the property to Paddy McKillen Jr. and Matt Ryan of the Dean Hotel Group.

An extension of the Clarence Hotel is being planned. The Dean Hotel Group bought the building next door and will expand the room count to 102.

U2's connection with the Clarence Hotel goes back decades. In 2000, they performed their new hit at the time, “Beautiful Day,” on the rooftop.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

Currently, U2 is embarking on a new quest: A concert residency. They are playing at the new high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas. Initially announced as a few dates, the band is set to play 25 dates from late September until December 16. However, it's being reported that even more dates will be coming in January.

The Sphere shows are celebrating U2's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. They are playing the album in full for the very first time. U2 hasn't played a proper tour since 2019's extension of their “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour. That continues this year as Larry Mullen Jr. is not joining the band for their Sphere shows due to health issues (for now).

Bono is also doing his own solo projects on the side. His new short film, Peter & The Wolf, just came out on Max today. The short film was done in collaboration with his longtime friend, Gavin Friday. Bono drew the pictures that the animation is based on.