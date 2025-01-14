The college football offseason is here for all but two teams as the national championship is the only game left to be played. There are no games in the offseason, but it is still an entertaining time in the college football world because of the transfer portal. There is always drama involving the portal, and UAB football coach Trent Dilfer brought some of that drama to light on Tuesday.

Trent Dilfer is claiming that teams in the American Athletic Conference are taking players from the UAB football team just so that the Blazers can't have them.

“In our conference, again not going to use schools, we have two teams that will go to our roster and sign double or triple what these guys can make on our roster and make them backups on their roster so that we can’t have them,” Dilfer said during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “That's happening in our conference.”

NIL is another major topic in college football right now, and that goes hand in hand with the transfer portal. Players can make money in college football now, and they want to go where they are going to make the most money.

One big thing that we have heard coaches complain about in this new era is tampering. Tampering is when a school contacts a player from another school when said player is not in the transfer portal. Tampering is illegal so that teams can't recruit players from other schools. However, it happens a lot and it often goes unpunished.

Tampering is a big complaint, but this issue that Trent Dilfer has brought to light is a new one. UAB and other schools in the American Athletic Conference can't compete with the top dogs in the sport in NIL, but the top schools in the conference do have better resources than the Blazers.

It has always been a concern that the smaller schools with less money would fall behind in this new era of college athletics, and this situation that Dilfer is talking about at UAB is a perfect example. It's one thing for a player to leave and get more money because they are going to play and make a big impact with another school. Taking players that are going to be backups just so another school can't have them is certainly a different story.

Obviously every coach has their claims to these kinds of things, and there are two sides to every story. However, this is a new one. We have already seen a lot of issues with NIL and the transfer portal in college football, and more and more will likely come up as the sport continues to adapt to this new era.