It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UAB-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UAB-Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers are trying to close their season the right way. They are on the outside looking in in terms of the AAC championship race. Army is unbeaten. Navy has just one AAC loss and beat Memphis head to head. The Tigers have been boxed out by those two teams. Memphis had a real shot at the AAC title and a path to the College Football Playoff, but UM lost to Texas San Antonio a few weeks ago in a crushing defeat which ruined this team's push for a title. Memphis's defense has had two nightmarish performances this season — UTSA was one, Navy the other — and those two collapses have had a decisive impact on the ability of Memphis to compete for AAC and Group of Five championships. The best Memphis can do this season is to win out and finish 10-2. That's not a bad season. Winning 10 games in college football is hard. It's an achievement if any team is able to reach that high and that far. Memphis can't lose faith now. The Tigers need to shove aside the sting of falling short in their conference and treat 10 wins as the significant goal it truly is.

UAB is playing out the string at 2-7 under coach Trent Dilfer. It just hasn't worked out for the former Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens. UAB was a successful program under former coach Bill Clark. It hasn't been able to maintain that high standard under Dilfer, a coach who not only has failed to make the right tactical adjustments but who has been prickly and abrasive with the media and does not project the easy confidence of a man who is on top of his situation. One has to wonder how much longer he will coach at UAB. It would not come across as a shock if he is fired in three weeks. If he wants to save his job, beating Memphis would be a good start for him.

UAB-Memphis Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Memphis won, 45-21.

Overall Series: UAB leads the all-time series 10-6.

UAB: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Memphis: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch UAB vs Memphis

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is not playing well. The Tigers lost to UTSA and then beat Rice at home by only seven points, failing to cover the spread. Memphis scored only 27 points versus Rice, conveying the sense that the Tigers, as a group, are depressed now that they have no real shot at the AAC championship. That fog might not lift in time for this game. UAB isn't a good team, but the Blazers have been competitive in recent weeks. They took a lead on UConn before losing that lead in the second half. All UAB needs to do with a spread this big is to keep the game moderately close. UAB can do that.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are facing a very bad UAB team with a leaky defense which should enable Memphis to get healthy. Memphis should score in the 40s or higher here, and that will enable Memphis to cover the big spread.

Final UAB-Memphis Prediction & Pick

We are leaning toward Memphis but don't trust the Tigers, given how poorly they have fared against the spread the past few weeks. Stay away from this game.

Final UAB-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -14.5