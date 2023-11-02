Ubisoft Decommissions New Round Of Old Games

Say goodbye to online features: Ubisoft decommissions services for beloved classic titles, marking an end to an era.

Ubisoft announced this week that online services for several of its older titles will be decommissioned on January 25, 2024, a move reflecting wider shifts in the gaming industry.

Games affected by the decision include renowned titles such as Assassin's Creed Revelations, R.U.S.E., and Trials Evolution. While players can still access the single-player modes of these games, the discontinuation of online features like leaderboards and multiplayer gameplay marks a significant change for dedicated gaming communities.

The rapid pace of technological advancement means that older online infrastructures can quickly become outdated. For major developers like Ubisoft, there's a continuous challenge: how to maintain classic titles while also catering to the advancements of contemporary technology.

Ubisoft's decision is emblematic of a larger conversation within the gaming community about the importance of digital preservation. With the sunset of certain online features, the need to archive and protect games — particularly those with significant online interactions — grows more pressing. Players and game preservationists alike stress the importance of safeguarding these games, ensuring that future generations can appreciate them within their historical and technological context.

Moreover, the ever-increasing integration of games with online services and communities accentuates the temporary nature of such experiences. As more games intertwine with online services, players are becoming acutely aware of the transient nature of these experiences, leading to discussions about the value of offline gameplay and the responsibility developers hold in offering continued enjoyment avenues after online features cease.

One beacon of hope for fans is the modding community, known for its resilience and ingenuity. Modders often breathe new life into classic games, offering fresh content, unique customizations, and even crafting unofficial online servers. Their contributions ensure that players can continue reveling in beloved titles, albeit in new and imaginative ways.

Below is a comprehensive list of Ubisoft titles impacted by the decommissioning of online services:

Assassin's Creed II – Xbox 360: Set in Renaissance Italy, players become Ezio Auditore and embark on a quest for vengeance against those who betrayed his family. As Ezio, players unveil a grand conspiracy against the backdrop of sprawling Italian cities.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood – MAC: Following the story of Ezio, this sequel delves deeper into the heart of Rome and the rise of the Brotherhood. The game introduced multiplayer and complex guild management systems.

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: Set in 18th century New Orleans, players step into the shoes of Aveline de Grandpré, an assassin fighting for freedom. Aveline's story offers a fresh perspective, blending urban and swampy terrains.

Assassin's Creed Revelations – PC: The final chapter for Ezio, where players journey to Constantinople and discover the secrets of the Assassins. Ancient artifacts and memories intertwine, revealing secrets of the past.

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC: A tactical shooter where players take on the role of an elite soldier in a world on the brink of global conflict. Stealth, teamwork, and advanced tech are critical components.

Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC: A turn-based strategy game where players navigate a magical world filled with wonders and wars. Players must choose their alliances wisely in a battle for kingdom supremacy.

NCIS – PC: Based on the hit TV show, players solve crimes as part of the NCIS team. Dive into multi-faceted investigations, interrogations, and forensic analysis.

R.U.S.E – PC: A real-time strategy game set during World War II, emphasizing deception as a major tactic. Players must master the art of bluffing and misdirection to outwit their enemies.

Splinter Cell: Conviction – XBox 360: Espionage at its finest, players control Sam Fisher, who is on a personal mission to uncover the truth about his daughter's death. Sam's journey forces him to confront old allies and murky conspiracies.

Trials Evolution – PC: A motorcycle racing game that tests players' skills with challenging tracks and impressive stunts. Players can also craft their own tracks and share with the community.