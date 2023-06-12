From Avatar to Assassin's Creed, and even Star Wars, here are all of the game announcements made during the Ubisoft Direct this June 2023.

Hot on the heels of Summer Games Fest 2023, the Ubisoft Forward 2023 had quite a few game announcements. We already had an idea of what the lineup is for the stream. However, there were quite a few games that weren't in the teased lineup.

So, without further ado, let's talk about the various game announcements made during the Ubisoft Forward held this June 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming first-person action-adventure game. The game comes out on December 7, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Players can now pre-order the base edition, Gold Edition, or Ultimate Edition of the game.

Players take control of one of the Na'vi who was abducted at a young age and trained as soldiers by humans. After a battle forces them to go into cryostasis for fifteen years, they must integrate themselves back into the Na'vi civilization, and use their training to fight back against the humans threatening to take over their land.

The game is an open-world game and allows players to ride Ikrans and Direhorses to travel by air and land respectively. While exploring, they can gather various materials to craft supplies and equipment. These will be helpful when the player fights back against humans. Players can use traditional Na'vi weaponry, human firearms, or a combination of both in their fight against the invaders.

XDefiant

Following the success of its Closed Beta, XDefiant will be holding an open beta on June 21-23, 2023. This will be open to everyone, with the game available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. They also announced a release window for the game, saying that it will come out in the Summer of 2023.

Once the game launches it will go through a pre-season period. During the pre-season, players will be able to play on a total of fourteen maps, ten of which are arena maps while the other four are progression maps. This goes along with the game's five game modes. Players will also have access to a total of five factions: Cleaners, Libertad, Echelon, and Phantoms, along with the unlockable Dedsec faction. Players can use the game's current twenty-four weapons during this period.

After the pre-season period is the game's Year 1, which will introduce four new factions, twelve new weapons, and a new map each month, for a total of twelve months. Players interested in participating in the Open Beta must sign up on the official website to join.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

First announced during the Summer Games Fest 2023, Prince of Persia makes a return after ten years. The game comes out on January 18, 2024. It is available on PC Via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Amazon Luna. Players can now pre-order the game.

The game goes back to its roots of being a side-scroller game with an emphasis on parkour. The game's world is a semi-open one, allowing the player to explore at their own leisure. The game has a heavy emphasis on backtracking, as the player unlocks powers as they play through the game. They can then use these powers to unlock new paths and areas.

Other than parkour, the game also puts importance on combat. The player will be fighting off not just smaller enemies, but also larger monsters. As such, it is not enough to just run your way around. Should the player fail in these fights, the time-rewind system makes a return, allowing the player to redo challenges and avoid mistakes. However, the trailer teased that the player won't be the only one capable of doing this.

The Crew: Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest brings a whole lot of content in the latest installment to the driving game franchise. The game comes out on September 14, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and the Epic Games Store. Preorders are now available.

The biggest chunk of the content comes from what the game calls Playlists. These Playlists allow the player to immerse themselves in curated races that have them playing specific cars. For example, there's a playlist that lets players use electronic cars, while another has them taking part in Japanese street racing.

Another big feature of the game is its car customization. Players can modify cars to their heart's content, letting them create their dream car. Not only that but using the game's Collection Import feature, players who played The Crew 2 can import their cars over to Motorfest free of charge. This makes it easy for players to use the cars they've already created.

There will be a closed beta for the game on July 21-25. Interested players can sign up for the beta test on the game's official website.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Likely one of the most anticipated games this year, Assassin's Creed Mirage was featured during the Ubisoft Forward 2023. The game comes out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna.

They first showed off the game's story trailer, detailing how Basim became part of the Hidden Ones. They then showed off one of the game's early missions, in which Basim had to assassinate his first target.

The gameplay shows the game's return to its roots. Much like the earlier Assassin's Creed games, Mirage focuses a lot on stealth and using the surroundings. The gameplay walkthrough demonstrated the various tools Basim had in his arsenal, such as his blowdart, smoke bombs, noisemakers, and of course, the hidden blade. It also gave us a glimpse of Enkidu, Basim's bird, and companion. Basim can use Enkidu to survey an area and search for his target. There are limitations, of course, but Enkidu is very useful.

The game also demonstrated one of Basim's powers, which allows him to lock on to a certain number of enemies. He can then immediately teleport and execute his targets. This is very similar to Sam Fisher's execute mechanic in Splinter Cell Blacklist. Other than that, the game also shows off the equipment store, the various parkour techniques (like the iconic leap of faith), and more.

Star Wars: Outlaws

Announced during the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Star Wars: Outlaws received a full reveal in Ubisoft Forward 2023. The game will come out in 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Seroes X|S, and PC.

The game is a third-person action-adventure game that has players taking control of Kay and her pet Nix. Kay must accomplish various missions, such as retrieving documents, smuggling, and more. The player is free to approach missions however they like. As in the trailer, the player can use stealth to try and accomplish their mission quietly. Of course, they can also go loud and just shoot everyone up. This is where Nix comes in, as he can attack enemies, distract them, press buttons, or even fetch weapons.

Although the player is free to do whatever they want, they are not free of the consequences of their actions. The game has an active reputation system, as well as branching choices. The player's reputation with a faction affects the missions they get, as well as that faction's hostility to the player. The branching choices, on the other hand, let the player shape their fate by choosing what to do in key parts of the game. In the trailer, for example, the player could choose to either bribe the Imperial officer or not. Choosing not to do so made her a wanted criminal.

The game is an open world or rather an open galaxy game. Players can choose where to go, what missions to take, and more. They can pilot their space ship and chart their next destination. They can even fight in dog fights in space if they wanted to.

Other Ubisoft Forward Announcements

Although the above games were given a lot of focus, they weren't the only game announcements during the Ubisoft Forward 2023. Below is a list of the other games mentioned during the showcase, as well as the news related to them

Just Dance 2024 Edition Comes out on October 24, 2023

Captain Lazerhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Anime series on Netflix Combines various Ubisoft franchises together and tells an original story

Division Resurgence Launches in Fall 2023 Preregistration rewards are available NYC Firefighter Set Golden Weapons

Skull and Bones Closed Beta on August 25-28, 2023

For Honor Year 7 Season 2 starts on June 15, 2023

Track Mania Out now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as Amazon Luna

Mario + Rabids Sparks of Hope New DLC coming soon with a new planet Rayman DLC coming later this 2023

Roller Champions Collaboration with Jet Set Radio

Brawlhalla Halo: Combat Evolved collaboration on July 12, 2023

Rocksmith Out now on PC and Mobile

The Crew 2 Season 8 Episode 2 is now available

Riders Republic New Skate addon on September 26, 2023

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR Will focus on Ezio, Kassandra, and Connor Now available for wishlisting

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade The game is set in China Mobile Assassin's Creed game Free-to-play Beta signups soon, sign up on the official website.



That's all of the game announcements presented during the Ubisoft Forward this June 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.