It's common for coaches to bounce around different schools, but Alex Grinch takes it to another level. The former Wisconsin, USC, and Oklahoma defensive coordinator now joins UCF football in the same role.

Grinch released a statement on Tuesday, via the program's website.

“I’m honored and excited to join UCF as the defensive coordinator,” said Grinch. “I want to thank [new head] Coach [Scott] Frost for the opportunity to be part of this outstanding program. UCF has a tradition of explosive, high-energy football, and I look forward to building a defensive unit that matches that identity with speed, toughness, and relentless effort.”

The Golden Knights (4-8, 2-7 Big 12) could use Grinch's help, as they finished 13th in the conference with 282 points allowed this past season. The former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator is a four-time nominee and two-time semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which honors the best assistant coach in college football.

“We’re going to play fast, physical, and disciplined football, and I can’t wait to get to work with these players and coaches to help us compete at the highest level,” Grinch continued.

Will the well-traveled defensive expert elevate UCF?

UCF football has nothing to lose with Alex Grinch hire

The Golden Knights aren't being shy about their newest coach's long-winded resume, as they laid out his “journey to Orlando” on their social media.

Grinch was a safety at Mount Union from 1998-01, winning three Division III championships in the process. The former third-team All-American then took his talents to the sideline in '05 as a cornerbacks coach for New Hampshire before getting promoted to secondary coach in '07.

Grinch then coached Wyoming's secondary from '09-11 before directing Missouri's safety room from '12-14. He then got his first defensive coordinator job at Washington State in '15 while also coaching the secondary. The Ohio native then spent '18 with the Buckeyes as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Grinch was then the sole defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Oklahoma before holding the same two roles on Lincoln Riley's USC staff from '22-23. Finally, he spent this past season as Wisconsin's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Saying that Grinch is experienced is an understatement, and while it may be unsettling to hire an assistant who has left or been fired from so many schools, UCF can't be picky after going 5-13 across its first two seasons in Big 12 play.