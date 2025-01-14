ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCF-Arizona State.

Arizona State hosted Baylor on Saturday and put up a good fight. If you had an Arizona State plus 3.5 ticket as we did, your heart got torn apart at the very end. Arizona State looked likely to cover the spread late in regulation, but the game went into overtime and Baylor wound up winning by six points, 72-66. Bad beats occur, and that was certainly one of them. As we move to another Big 12 home game for ASU, it's very clear the Sun Devils — removed from any betting considerations you might make — have to win this game.

Arizona State has been blown out on the road in Big 12 competition, getting smashed by Kansas and BYU. The Sun Devils had hoped they could hold serve at home and stay at break-even in the Big 12. That's why the Baylor loss is costly. ASU failed to get to 2-2 in Big 12 play. The Baylor defeat pushed the Devils to 1-3 in the conference. With UCF — definitely not an NCAA Tournament-quality team — coming to Tempe, the Sun Devils simply have to avoid going 1-4 with a lot of Big 12 road games coming up on the schedule. ASU has to fight back and get to 2-3. The road through the Big 12 is going to get harder, not easier, after this game.

UCF has beaten Texas Tech on the road this season, but that result feels more like an outlier and less of an indicator for this team. UCF lost by 51 at home to Kansas. The Knights struggled with Colorado at home before winning by one point with a late comeback. If you are trying to compare these two teams, ASU dismantled Colorado at home in a blowout. The Sun Devils made quick work of the Buffaloes whereas UCF was fighting an uphill battle against the Buffs for most of the night, trailing by eight midway through the second half before a late push rescued that game in the final seconds.

It's not an easy betting situation to calibrate. ASU seems to be the better team, but UCF has occasionally played great on the road and is also in must-win territory after losing at Arizona on Saturday. Both teams figure to be desperate. UCF is on the back end of a long road trip far away from its home base in Orlando. Arizona State played overtime on Saturday and could be somewhat drained. There's a lot to unpack here, and it could easily lead to paralysis by analysis.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State played a draining overtime game against Baylor and had to work really hard to come back after falling behind by nine points midway through the game. The Sun Devils might not have their legs underneath them for this game. Add the fact that UCF has won at Texas Tech — a good team — and it seems entirely reasonable that the Knights can not only cover, but win outright and cash that plus ticket on the moneyline.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF is a not-very-good team struggling to play consistently. The Knights are on the road, and they are playing in an entirely different corner of the country compared to their home base in Orlando. They have been in the state of Arizona for several days, having been to Tucson a few days earlier. Travel fatigue could lead to a sluggish performance against an Arizona State team which is in must-win mode. It doesn't set up well for UCF here.

Final UCF-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to ASU, but we trust neither of these teams. Pass on this one.

Final UCF-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -5.5