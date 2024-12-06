UCLA football immediately witnessed what a change in offensive leadership can do. The Bruins and head coach DeShaun Foster secured a four-star quarterback in a stunning flip after changing offensive coordinators.

One day after signing its 2025 class early, UCLA landed former Arizona commit Robert McDaniel, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. The move also comes after the Bruins fired Eric Bieniemy, then later replacing him with Indiana co-OC/QBs coach Tino Sunseri. Now, UCLA has its first impact QB in less than 24 hours after the OC change.

Expand Tweet

McDaniel emerges as the first major coup after the early signing period. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder committed to Arizona in May. He even began his recruitment by verbally committing to Cal. But even he told Chad Simmons of On3.com that the new Bruins OC hire persuaded the move.

“With me having a great relationship with coach Tino, I feel confident that I’m going to be coached the right way,” McDaniel said. “I can’t wait to get out to Westwood.”

Sunseri will soon leave his post at Indiana following the conclusion of its season. The Hoosiers, however, appear to have an extra game soon and potentially beyond that. IU enters this weekend ranked No. 9 overall in the College Football Playoff rankings at 11-1 overall.

The 35-year-old Sunseri became responsible for turning Kurtis Rourke into a breakout Big 10 Conference star. Rourke delivered a career-best 9.9. yards per play. But Sunseri additionally elevated Rourke's passing touchdown numbers to 27. And Rourke hit both marks after transferring from Mid-American Conference (MAC) representative Ohio.

McDaniel won't be the lone QB addition. Colton Gumino of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois signed his letter of intent Wednesday to UCLA. He comes in as a three-star prospect.

Foster is also bringing in two new QBs amid a big portal decision. Justyn Martin is off to the transfer portal, announcing his decision Monday.