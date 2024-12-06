UCLA football is witnessing a roster deconstruction ahead of the 2025 season. The Bruins will have notable positions to find depth for — especially with Justyn Martin and TJ Harden on their way out.

The quarterback and running back, respectively, dipped into the transfer portal to start the week of Dec. 2. And their decision arrived before UCLA fired offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Thursday.

Martin shared how he is “on a journey to becoming the best player I can be” on his Instagram page. He's leaving after his redshirt sophomore season. Harden, meanwhile, completed his junior season.

The dual-threat QB Martin rose as an early contender to start in 2025 post Ethan Garbers. Martin also came to UCLA as a prized local recruiting win after starring for Inglewood High. Harden also was a local prep star at Martin's high school. Both Sentinels comprised the 2022 class at Westwood.

Now, head coach DeShaun Foster is set to lose two L.A. stars once penciled in to lead the Bruins' future. Martin struggled to earn playing time, while Harden tallied 1,657 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons. Harden, though, struggled in 2024 as he averaged a career-low 4.1 yards per carry and scored only twice.

Will both head to the same destination? Perhaps as a packaged portal deal? Or will they go their separate ways? Both men are likely to garner significant attention in the portal. Time to see which places are the best fits for both men.

Fresno State Bulldogs

The cupboard is starting to look bare for the Bulldogs. Fresno State has multiple portal entries. Some were influenced by Tim Skipper not earning the head coaching job — as Matt Entz is taking head coaching duties.

Entz knows both men very well, as a recent USC defensive assistant. Harden was even one-yard shy of a 100-yard outing against Entz' linebacker unit in their Nov. 23 meeting.

Martin and Harden would be influenced by Mikey Keene and Malik Sherrod. Both the Bulldogs' QB and RB entered the portal. Entz addressed hunting for players in the portal in his introductory press conference. But he plans to eyeball players with game experience. Martin and Harden carry both and can be depth moves in the 559 region.

Arizona Wildcats

Harden looks like the one with the greatest chance of landing in Tuscon.

Leading rusher Quali Conley is a senior. Kedrick Reescano earned reps as a freshman. But depth is still a need in the backfield.

Martin isn't considered a heavy contender to transfer here at the moment. Noah Fifita remains on this roster, amid his transfer rumors. Arizona also signed local QB Luka Haugo out of Higley High in Gilbert on National Signing Day. But if there's a sudden change, perhaps the UCLA alum Brent Brennan can pursue both Ex-Bruins.

Boise State Broncos

Time to start thinking about the replacement for Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy hopeful is irreplaceable. But Harden's imposing 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame has got to intrigue offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and head coach Spencer Danielson. The Broncos didn't even sign a RB on Wednesday.

Nor did they got a signature from a future QB. So the blue turf could look attractive to both players.

Furthermore, Danielson shares a Southern California connection to the former Bruins — as he hails from Solano Beach. Adding Martin could even allow BSU to re-add a two-QB wrinkle they had from their 2023 Mountain West Conference title run when Taylen Green was there.

Washington State Cougars

Head coach Jake Dickert once game planned against Harden before the Pac-12 implosion. He likely knows Martin as a coveted Pac-12 recruit.

Wazzu signed no running backs during the early National Signing Day. The Cougars then added Steele Pizzella as their lone QB commit.

An added QB and RB presence could work in Pullman.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Lastly, would a Westwood reunion occur here? There's past UCLA representation in Columbus — as Chip Kelly runs the offense.

Kelly happens to be the man who signed off on Martin and Harden's scholarship offers for UCLA in the '22 class. Harden, though, is the one facing the tougher chance of landing here.

The Buckeyes received faxes and signatures from three RBs Wednesday. Two of the trio — Bo Jackson and Anthony Rogers — are four-star additions. But Tavien St. Clair's arrival as a five-star QB complicates things for Martin. Still, Kelly could coax Ryan Day into adding depth here through two players he once recruited.