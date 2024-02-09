Minnesota's PJ Fleck emerges as Chip Kelly's replacement as UCLA football's head coach.

Chip Kelly is reportedly on his way to Ohio State to become their new offensive coordinator. As a result, the UCLA football program must find a replacement and it sounds like a top candidate has already emerged for the Bruins.

Minnesota football's head coach, PJ Fleck, suddenly becomes that candidate for UCLA, per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. Nothing is set in stone yet. But Fleck does seem like a solid option.

“UCLA coach Chip Kelly leaving to become Ohio State's OC, Bruce Feldman reports. When Day was New Hampshire's QB, Kelly was UNH's OC. Expect Minnesota's PJ Fleck among UCLA's top candidates.”

Fleck began his coaching career in 2006. He floated around mainly as a wide receivers coach for several years before eventually taking the head coach job at Western Michigan. He became the head coach of the Minnesota football program in 2017. During his tenure, the Golden Gophers have gone 50-34.

It makes sense for the UCLA football team to go after another offensive minded coach. It'd be a smoother transition for the Bruins and it could help prevent some players from transferring away. PJ Fleck has plenty of experience and his success in Minnesota should be something that excites Bruins fans.

We should expect UCLA football to make a decision on its head coach soon. It's already the offseason and the Bruins can't afford to not have a coach leading the way. As for Chip Kelly, he'll be bringing his infamous offense to Ohio State, dawning a new age for Ohio State.