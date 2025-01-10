ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) are on the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an UCLA-Maryland prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the UCLA-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Maryland Odds

UCLA: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +176

Maryland: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Maryland

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA is a good defensive team. They allow the fewest points per game in the Big Ten, and the 10th-fewest points in the nation. They also hold teams to the fewest shots attempted per game in the Big Ten, and the fifth-fewest shots in the nation. Maryland wants to push the pace, and they want to take their shots. If UCLA can slow down Maryland and make them play at their pace, the Bruins will be able to cover the spread.

Maryland has lost their last three Big Ten games, and they are not playing as well on defense as they did to begin the season. The Terrapins have allowed 80.3 points per game in those three matchups against Purdue, Washington, and Oregon. Against these good teams, Maryland has allowed them to shoot the ball well. In fact, Big Ten opponents are shooting just under 46 percent against Maryland. That would be one of the highest opponent field goal percentages in the Big Ten if it was over the whole season. If UCLA can hit their shots, they will be able to win.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA has lost three of their last four games. They are struggling, and Mike Cronin went on a rant about their players after losing to Michigan. UCLA is a defeated team right now, and that rant from the coach does not help the chemistry. Maryland has to take advantage of that. UCLA's defense has not been as good lately and Maryland should dominate that. The Terrapins score the third-most points in the Big Ten, and they have the third-highest field goal percentage. If Maryland can put up some points, they will be able to win this game.

UCLA does not do the best job scoring the ball. They average the fifth-fewest points per game in the Big Ten. In their four Big Ten games this season, the Bruins have scored below their season average in all of them. UCLA does is already struggling to score, but they are struggling even more in conference play. Maryland has to take advantage of this. The Terrapins have a chance to shut down a team that is really struggling to compete against Big Ten teams considering their only two wins in conference are against former Pac-12 opponents.

Maryland has five players that average double digit points. They do not get a whole bunch of bench production, but their starters can get the job done. In 14 of their 15 games, Their leading scorer has put up at least 20 points. In their latest game against Oregon, their leading scorer had 20 points. Derik Queen and Julius Reese are the two team leaders in both points and rebounds, and on of them usually leads the team in scoring in the game. If they can continue to play well, the Terrapins will win this game.

Final UCLA-Maryland Prediction & Pick

It is not easy to win games in the Big Ten. Traveling across the country to play after your coach just called you out on national television makes it even harder. UCLA will either come out with fire, or they will lay an egg. I am betting on them laying an egg. I will take Maryland to cover the spread.

Final UCLA-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -4.5 (-120)