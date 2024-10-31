ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UCLA-Nebraska prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCLA Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers almost defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road this past weekend. They fell short, but they gave a good accounting of themselves with a strong defensive performance which almost engineered a huge upset. Nebraska is better this season. The program is not yet ready to attain elite status — that feels like a long-term process — but in this upcoming game versus UCLA, the Huskers are playing for one very obvious and huge goal: a bowl game. Nebraska has not been to a bowl game for several very long years. Not being good enough to merely win six games and punch a ticket to the postseason has been a source of enormous frustration and embarrassment in a proud football state whose program used to be the king of college football in the mid-1990s under Doctor Tom Osborne. Nebraska used to be a symbol of football excellence at the highest level. It has become, in more recent years, a bearer of mediocrity and inconsistency. Nebraskans have waited a very long time for a return trip to a bowl game, and a win over UCLA will officially end this way-too-long postseason drought.

Here are the UCLA-Nebraska College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCLA-Nebraska Odds

UCLA: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +210

Nebraska: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 40.5 (-106)

Under: 40.5 (-114)

How to Watch UCLA vs Nebraska

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nebraska offense remains noticeably inconsistent. Quarterback Dylan Raiola arrived in Lincoln to much fanfare, given that his father Dominic was a star at Nebraska and was a central part of a proud football tradition. Dylan had a chance to revive that tradition. We see glimpses of brilliance from Dylan Raiola, but the overall product isn't where it needs to be. Raiola is just a freshman, so to a certain undeniable extent, this inconsistency is to be expected. Nevertheless, it is a real limitation on Nebraska's offense which can allow UCLA to cover the spread. UCLA did score 35 points in a recent win at Rutgers. The Bruins do seem to be getting better as the season goes along. The idea that Nebraska should easily dominate this game does not seem airtight, at least not as much as it might have seemed a few weeks ago.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskers are the clearly better team. They are playing at home. They have a strong defense which should be able to keep UCLA under wraps. Even if the Nebraska offense — with its noted inconsistencies — does not play a great game, the defense can do the heavy lifting. Nebraska could struggle and still win this game 17-10 or 20-13, which would be enough to cover the spread. As long as the Nebraska defense can hold UCLA to 17 or fewer points, the Huskers have a reasonably good chance of covering the spread. They won't have to score in the 30s to cover. A score in the mid-20s would be good enough to do that.

Final UCLA-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Nebraska should be able to limit the UCLA offense and fundamentally take charge of this game. If the number was 7.5, we would think twice, but at 6.5, we feel confident in going with Nebraska.

Final UCLA-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -6.5