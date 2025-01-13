ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UCLA Bruins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) stay on the east coast to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) Monday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an UCLA-Rutgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the UCLA-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Rutgers Odds

UCLA: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -144

Rutgers: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Rutgers

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers has not played well lately. They are on a three-game losing streak, and those have all been conference games. Two of those games were at home, as well. In those games, Rutgers has really struggled to score the basketball. The Scarlet Knights are averaging just 62.3 points per game. That is not nearly enough to win any game, let alone a Big Ten game. If Rutgers continues to struggle from the floor, they are going to beat themselves Monday night.

With the bad offensive play of Rutgers, UCLA should be able to get back to their solid play on defense. The Bruins have struggled the last two games, on defense, but do not expect that to be the case in this game. On the season, UCLA allows just 62.6 points per game, which is the lowest in the Big Ten. They also hold teams to the lowest field goals attempted per game, and the most turnovers in the conference. Rutgers has the third-lowest field goal percentage in the conference, and they do not shoot the three all that well. If UCLA can keep Rutgers to a low score, they will be able to win this game.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers has to take advantage of the struggling Bruins. UCLA has lost four of their last five games, and they are not playing well. Coach Mick Cronin has let them know it, as well. He had a fiery response in a press conference, and he was ejected from the last game. In UCLA's last five games, the Bruins have scored just 66.6 points per game. That is almost 10 points lower than their season average. They have three games of scoring 65 points or less in that span. Rutgers has a great chance to end their losing streak Monday night with the lack of offense from UCLA.

Rutgers wins games with their offense. They average just under 75 points per game, and they have scored at least 75 points in six of their eight wins this season. In the last two games, UCLA has allowed 94 points to Michigan, and 79 points to Maryland. That is much higher than their season average, but it seems that UCLA is going to struggle much more in Big Ten play. If Rutgers can take advantage of this struggling UCLA team, they are going to get back in the win column Monday night.

Final UCLA-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a close game between two teams that desperately need a win. Rutgers has more star power with Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but the team's record does not show it. However, UCLA looks to be on a downward slide, so I will take Rutgers to win this game straight up.

Final UCLA-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers ML (+120)