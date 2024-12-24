ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

North Carolina looks to cap their season with a bowl win as they face UConn. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UConn-North Carolina prediction and pick.

UConn-North Carolina Last Game – Matchup History

UConn comes into the game sitting at 8-4 on the year. They opened up just 1-2 with the only win being over Merrimack, but they would finish the year going 7-2. The only two losses down the stretch were to Wake Forest by three, and Syracuse by seven. They ended the season with a tight victory, beating UMass 47-42. Meanwhile, North Carolina is 6-6 on the year. They opened the year 3-0 before losing four straight games. They would then win three straight to become bowl-eligible. Still, they lost their last two games, including a 35-30 loss to NC State. They would let go of Mack Brown and hire Bill Belichick as the head coach.

Overall Series: North Carolina has faced UConn three times before this, winning all three games, but with the last two games being vacated. The last game was in 2009 when North Carolina beat UConn 12-10.

Here are the UConn-North Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UConn-North Carolina Odds

UConn: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +122

North Carolina: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How to Watch UConn vs. North Carolina

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is 47th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 65th in yards per game. They are 25th in the run, but 106th in the pass. Joe Fagnano has led the way for UConn. He has completed 104 of 183 passes this year for 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times while being sacked just three. Further, he has a rushing touchdown.

In the receiving game, Skyler Bell has led the way. He has 47 receptions for 785 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, TJ Sheffield has 49 receptions for 474 yards and three scores. Rounding out the top receivers is Jasaiah Gathings. He has 29 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns. With Durell Robinson in the transfer portal, it will be Cam Edwards leading the way in the backfield. He has run for 756 yards this year and seven scores. Further, Mel Brown has run for 577 yards and two scores this year.

UConn is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 56th in opponent yards per game. They are 41st against the run and 76th against the pass. UConn is led by Jayden McDonald on defense. He leads the team in tackles while having 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, Tui Faumuina-Brown is second on the team in tackles, while having 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is 35th in the nation in points per game while sitting 38th in yards per game. They are 39th in the run and 51st in the pass. Jacoby Criswell leads the offense for UNC. He has completed 185 of 319 passes for 2,452 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted six times but sacked 24 times this year. Still, he has three rushing touchdowns this year.

JJ Jones leads the receiving group this year. He has 34 receptions for 570 yards and six touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, John Copenhaver has 36 receptions for 370 yards and three scores. Finally, Kobe Paysour has 19 receptions for 220 yards but has not scored. Still, the top player on the offense, Omarion Hampton, has opted out of this game. He was second on the team in receiving and the leading rusher. This will put pressure on Davion Gause to perform. He has run for 314 yards and four scores this year.

North Carolina is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 86th in opponent yards per game. They are 63rd against the run and 101st against the pass. Amare Cambell has been solid this year on the North Carolina defense. He is third on the team in tackles, while adding 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Final UConn-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

This game opened as a 4.5-point spread but has moved as opt-outs have been an issue for North Carolina. Still, North Carolina should have a few things working in their favor. First, they have been solid on the ground and should be able to move the ball there. Second, UConn relies on the ground game to move the ball. That is where North Carolina is strong on defense. Finally, while North Carolina is missing guys due to opt-outs, so is UConn, and North Carolina has more depth to replace them. Take North Carolina in this one.

Final UConn-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -2.5 (-122)